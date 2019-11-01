DBS Asia Hub 2 inaugurates its first Digital Literacy Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Reaffirming its commitment to fostering a digitally empowered community, DBS Asia Hub 2 (DAH2) in partnership with the NASSCOM foundation inaugurated the first DAH2 Digital Literacy Centre in Hyderabad.

The centre supports the National Digital Literacy Mission initiative by the Government of India. It is located in Mehdipatnam in the central zone of Hyderabad and will serve the communities of Gudimalkapur, Rethibowli, and nearby areas. The literacy centre aims to facilitate training infrastructure that will benefit close to 1000 people in the underserved community. The training will empower beneficiaries to learn the basics of computers and other digital devices, communicate via emails, engage on social media and leverage the power of the internet.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Alex Woo, CEO, DBS Asia Hub 2 said, “DBS as an organization is committed to making meaningful contributions to the communities where we operate. The launch of the Digital Literacy Centre, in partnership with NASSCOM foundation aligns with our larger ethos of being purpose-driven and making a positive impact on lives. The initiative is a step towards fulfilling our vision to become the best bank for a better world.”

DBS Bank has been at the forefront of harnessing best-in-class technology to reimagine banking and provide innovative banking solutions. DBS Asia Hub 2 is integral for strengthening DBS’ technological capabilities across regions and furthering the digital transformation agenda.

Speaking about the government’s initiatives to drive digitization, Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana, Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department, & Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department, said, “Through Digital Telangana, we are creating a digital ecosystem to ensure advanced e-commerce, e-health, e-governance and e-education facilities in Telangana but government programs alone cannot boost adoption of digital within the state. We are glad to have NASSCOM Foundation join hands with companies like DBS to ensure digital literacy at the bottom of the pyramid.”

Elaborating on his vision for the digital literacy partnership with DAH2, Mr. Ashok Pamidi, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation said, “In Telangana, we have trained 10000+ people including 300 persons with disabilities in digital literacy and employability skills. We hope that this new centre will further help the state government achieve its goal of a Digital Telangana. We would like to thank DBS for supporting the digital empowerment cause and would like to invite more organizations to partner with us in bridging the digital gap.”