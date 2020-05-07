DBS Asia Hub 2 Sponsors 435000 Meals as part of Covid-19 relief measures through a donation drive

DBS Asia Hub 2 (DAH2) announced that it has raised over INR 6.5 Million to date, in support of COVID-19 relief measures. This will be utilized for providing over 435,000 meals and supporting the local hospitals with testing equipment.

In partnership with United Way of Hyderabad, DAH2 organized a donation drive for employees to support hard-hit sections of the society and bolster the Government’s efforts in healthcare delivery. For every donation made by an employee, DAH2 made a matching contribution of double the amount, thereby tripling the impact.

DAH2 in partnership with United Way of Hyderabad has provided grocery kits and other essentials to about 1500 families affected by the pandemic. Out of these, 300 kits were donated to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitation workers in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad. Each kit worth INR 2000 contains essential supplies including groceries and sanitation materials for a family of 5 which will enable them to meet their needs for at least a month, amounting to 435,000 meals. Part of the donations will be used in funding the rapid testing equipment used for fast testing of fight Covid-19 cases in the state as requested by the Telangana State authorities for the Government hospitals. In response to the evolving situation and with the aim to increase capacity at local hospitals, DAH2 has joined hands for the ‘IT4TS’ campaign. DAH2’s donation will be utilized towards an RNA extractor, which is critical for COVID-19 testing.

The organisation had also donated 15000 masks to health workers and sponsored 2000 meals through the Akshyapatra foundation earlier in March.

Globally, DBS has introduced the ‘DBS Stronger Together’ campaign and committed SGD 10.5 million to help sections of the society that are hard hit by COVID-19 across the region. Through the ‘DBS Stronger Together Fund’, it will provide about 4.5 million meals and care packs to affected individuals across Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

Alex Woo, CEO, DBS Asia Hub 2 said, “We aim to extend our support to underserved communities that are hard-hit by the pandemic through this initiative. We thank our employees for pledging their support and participating in the donation drive. DBS has been committed towards making valuable contributions to the society and we will continue to join hands in the nation’s fight against COVID-19 through such measures.”

Rekha Srinivasan, CEO, United Way of Hyderabad, said, “We are grateful to DBS Asia Hub 2 and their employees for their generous contribution. This contribution will go a long way in supporting underprivileged families and build community resilience. United Way of Hyderabad is working with the communities at the grassroot to ensure support reaches the needy in these crucial times of Covid-19 spread.”