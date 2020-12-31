DBS Bank India introduces ‘Travel Now’, a one-stop integrated travel marketplace on the digibank app

MUMBAI: DBS Bank India announced on 29th December 2020 that it has introduced ‘Travel Now’, a one-stop travel marketplace within the digibank app. The new feature enables customers to browse and book flights, bus tickets and hotels across hundreds of destinations within and outside of India. Customers can also opt for travel insurance, offered by Bharti AXA General Insurance, with an automated claims process for flight cancellation, and flight departure and arrival delays of over 60 minutes.

digibank’s intuitive UX is designed to remember customer preferences and deliver a customised and hassle-free experience. Customers can make payments using their digibank account through a seamless and secure one-click payment process, thereby eliminating the need to enter or save card details and wait for an OTP. They can also avail a range of targeted offers tailored to their individual requirements.

Commenting on the new feature, Kartik Jain, Executive Director – Digital Bank, DBS Bank India, said, “Recognising that customers often spend significant time navigating multiple sites for their travel arrangements, we have introduced a one-stop-shop in digibank to cater to all their travel needs and streamline their booking process. The Travel Now proposition provides an intuitive booking experience, including bespoke flight cover with automated claims solution, and hassle-free one-click payment from the customer’s DBS account. The proposition aligns with our focus on delivering innovative and seamless solutions to address our customers’ needs.”

The integrated insurance offering is available for flight and bus bookings in partnership with Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Ltd. Designed to address customer pain-points and key challenges in their travel journey, the insurer auto-detects flight delays and flight cancellations and notifies the customers, while enabling an automatic claims process. The claim journey is a simple, two-click process, and the amount is directly credited to the customers’ account. For bus bookings, customers can avail an accidental death cover of up to INR 5 lakh and an emergency medical expenses cover up to INR 1 lakh, at a price of INR 20 (inclusive of taxes).

DBS introduced digibank in 2016 and has acquired ~1 million savings accounts since its launch. In addition to savings accounts, digibank provides unsecured loans and is the first to offer paperless onboarding for mutual fund investments from multiple fund houses. DBS also provides a compelling suite of services and wealth solutions through DBS Treasures. These include accelerated account opening services globally, an all-in-one digital banking and wealth management platform, remittance services and 40+ exclusive signature experiences and bespoke privileges to its customers.