DBS Bank India Limited revises fixed deposit rates upwards

DBS Bank India Limited today announced the revision of Fixed Deposit (FD) rates offered by the bank. The upward revision of FD rates range from 10 bps to 50 bps across tenors. In addition, senior citizens will receive 50 bps over and above the new rates for deposits over 6 months.
Please find below the FD rates :
Domestic/NRO FD Rate (<2 Cr)
|Tenor
|Present Rate
|Proposed Rate
|Change
|7 days
|4%
|4.50%
|50 bps
|1Y to 375D
|5.10%
|5.30%
|20 bps
|376D to 540D
|5.30%
|5.50%
|20 bps
|541D < 2Y
|5.30%
|5.50%
|20 bps
|2Y < 2Y6M
|5.50%
|5.60%
|10 bps
|2Y6M
|5.50%
|5.80%
|30 bps
|2Y6M1D < 3Y
|5.50%
|5.80%
|30 bps
|3Y < 4Y
|5.65%
|6.00%
|35 bps
|4Y < 5Y
|5.65%
|6.00%
|35 bps
|>= 5Y
|5.75%
|6.00%
|25 bps