DBS Bank India reports strong profit and balance sheet growth for FY22-23

India, 21 June 2023: DBS Bank India Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of DBS Bank Ltd., announced its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. The bank reported a net profit of INR 228 Cr for FY22-23, representing a 37% growth compared to FY21-22’s net profit of INR 167 Cr. Business momentum continued to be healthy, with overall deposit growth of 25% and a 10% increase in customer assets* Y-o-Y. Net revenue grew by 16% for the year, driven by strong retail and corporate banking performance. Asset quality further improved in FY22-23, with gross and net NPAs reducing to 5.61% (from 9.5% in FY21-22) and 1.17% (from 1.61% in FY21-22), respectively. The balance sheet exhibited robust growth at 32%, with total assets reaching INR 1.1 lakh Cr.

Key financial performance highlights:

Customer assets* grew 10% to reach INR 50,701 Cr in FY22-23, compared to INR 46,250 Cr in FY21-22.

Net revenues grew by 16%, reaching INR 3,351 Cr in FY22-23, up from INR 2,892 Cr in FY21-22.

Stable income (Net Interest Income (NII) and fee income) exhibited a growth of 18% to reach INR 3,068 Cr in FY22-23.

FY22-23 PAT stood at INR 228 Cr, increasing from INR 167 Cr in FY21-22.

The net NPA ratio improved to 1.17% compared to 1.61% in the previous year, while the gross NPA ratio showed improvement to 5.61% in FY22-23 from 9.5% in FY21-22. This improvement resulted in a provision coverage of 87.7%.

As of FY22-23, the Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 15%, with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) at 12.55%.