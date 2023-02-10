DBS Bank premiers the third season of SPARKS, its award-winning web series

India, 10 Feb 2023 – DBS Bank furthers its brand promise to “Live more, Bank less” with the launch of Sparks Season 3 – its critically acclaimed web series. The new season underlines the bank’s mission to make banking fun and hassle-free while helping its clients and the community to lead more fulfilling lives. In this latest season of Sparks, the bank shows us what it is like to work at the World’s Best Digital Bank and offers a special preview of what is ‘Behind the Spark’ through behind-the-scenes content on their social media handles. Moreover, the web series showcases how DBS is a different kind of bank that embodies the agility of a startup – encouraging innovation and collaboration internally to develop best-in-class solutions and a fulfilling banking experience for its customers.

The latest Sparks season will be promoted in India, kicking off the new year with the first few episodes inspired by the bank’s work with a food solutions provider. The real-life intervention by DBS Bank helped improve the client’s supply chain network with enhanced efficiency, cost savings, and transparency. As a purpose-driven organisation, DBS strives to deliver an exceptional experience for its customers and communities that goes beyond banking. Through this unique intellectual property, the bank is able to reinforce their genuine commitment to positively impacting people’s lives.

Since its launch in 2016, Sparks has been successful at driving engaging content through creative storytelling based on true events. In previous seasons, Sparks tackled urgent social and sustainability issues and highlighted the enhanced role of bankers, busting the myth that banking is only about transactions. The 19 episodes of Sparks Seasons 1 and 2 have collectively garnered more than 736 million video views globally.