dcafé digital makes big moves with appointment of Ralf Jacob, President, Verizon Digital Media Services to its Board of Directors

— dcafé digital Inc, a global leader delivering OTT products, services &experiences, today announced that it has named media technology pioneer, innovator and former President of Verizon Digital Media Services, Ralf Jacob, to its Board of Directors.

This appointment is effective immediately and supports the continued growth of dcafé digital by furthering its visionary thought leadership. Jacob brings astute industry experience and a deep understanding of video delivery solutions.

“dcafé’s technology is bar none! Every feature, button or service is exposed as an API which makes integration such a breeze. The UI is logically laid out and adapts to an operators workflow with ease. Their recent success only speaks to their ability to cater to today’s demands on handling meta-data. Their approach is particularly of value to the CTV industry with its focus on ACR and contextual advertising. I am excited to be working with an organization that focuses on bringing this cloud-redundant, dynamicOTT authoring platform to the media industry.” said Jacob, about joining the Board Of Directors at dcafé.

During Ralf’s tenure leading Verizon Digital Media Services (VDMS), he grew the company’s revenue by more than 300% and established VDMS’s CDN as the second-largest worldwide. The platform became the de-facto standard in the industry for OTA to OTT conversion and is being used by prime broadcasters –Disney, ESPN, ABC, Hulu, Fox, Sinclair, Hearst, Discovery, among others.

Vineet Dhawan, CEO, dcafé digital says,“upLynk’s success precedes its reputation with a coveted customer list. Our journey began by building dcaféforupLynk, a platform founded by Ralf which simplified video workflow like never before. We leveraged this world-class streaming solution to deliver flawless experiences, and now to be able to work with the man himself is incredible. We couldn’t be more fortunate and excited to have him guide us.”