DCB Bank Festive offer, DCB Suraksha FD with free life insurance cover

How do Banks add flavor and enjoyment during the festive season? DCB Bank has irresistible offers with attractive DCB Fixed Deposit interest rates and the DCB Suraksha FD. Both these offers enable customers to save more and earn more.

DCB Suraksha FD makes a comeback! The reintroduced life insurance plan offered free of cost with the Suraksha FD is an unmatched benefit to customers. DCB Suraksha FD is a fixed 3-year FD scheme that provides an ideal combination of savings and safety for depositors as well as their dependents or loved ones.

The regular Fixed Deposit without the Suraksha insurance is also tempting. The Bank offers an appealing 7.10% per annum interest rate on Fixed Deposits of 700 days or 3 years, that annually yield 7.49% p.a. or 7.84% p.a. respectively. Senior citizens earn 7.60% p.a. for the same duration, and the yields are 8.05% p.a. and 8.45% p.a. respectively.

For a longer tenure of a 5-year Fixed Deposit, 7% p.a. for which the annualized yield is 8.43% p.a. %

p.a. Senior citizens earn 7.50% p.a. that translates to 9.14% p.a. annualised yield. A 10-year Fixed Deposit is also available!

Attractive benefit – DCB Suraksha has two distinct features that distinguish it as a smart and ‘Suraksha’ investment. First, it provides a high-interest rate of 7.10% p.a. on a three-year deposit, and, second, it offers free life insurance cover either equal to the amount of the Suraksha FD or up to Rupees 10 Lakh if the Suraksha FD amount is greater than Rupees 10 Lakh. The DCB Suraksha FD customer does not pay a premium for the insurance coverage. Moreover, there is no requirement for medical tests to enjoy life insurance coverage.