DCMN expands Insights capabilities in India, providing tailored research solutions for brands & creative campaigns

Gurgaon/Berlin, 28th April, 2022: DCMN, the growth marketing partner for digital brands, today announced the expansion of its Insights capabilities in India. With ad spend set to cross the ₹1 lakh crore mark this year in India alone, brands have never been more aware of the need to invest their budgets in the right audiences and campaigns that will help them drive real growth.

DCMN’s Insights solutions are built to take the guess-work out of campaign work, with capabilities including:

• Target group analysis, helping brands gain a true understanding of their audiences’ socio-demographics, needs, interests, media behavior and drivers for using a specific product or service. From there, marketing teams can better adapt their messaging and campaigns to appeal to these particular demographics.

• Ad concept testing, allowing brands to see which out of a selection of creative ad concepts is the most impactful and will resonate the most with consumers. This ensures businesses are getting the most bang for their buck before launching into the costly production process.

• Brand tracking, measuring metrics such as brand awareness, consideration, usage and loyalty, among others. This is especially helpful to measure before and after a specific campaign, allowing businesses to measure upswing in key branding metrics and understanding how successful a campaign really is.

“Performance metrics can only give you so much insight into how well an advertising campaign has performed. Our clients are increasingly focused on building brand salience and want to know what impact a campaign has had on more nuanced awareness metrics like likeability and brand recognition. These are the questions our Insights product is designed to help answer”, said Bindu Balakrishnan, Country Head India at DCMN. “Having this overview of both sides of the coin – i.e. both the performance and broader awareness metrics – gives a fuller picture of a marketing campaign’s impact and is invaluable for charting a brands’ growth.”

To help oversee the new expansion, DCMN has hired Akshay Kapur, who has joined the Insights team and is based out of Gurgaon. Kapur joins DCMN from audience insights and analytics leader Nielsen, where he spent close to four years working with clients including Pernod Ricard India, DSM, Dabur, Reckitt Benckiser and GSK.

To date, DCMN has worked with hundreds of businesses to help them make better strategic decisions with data-based insights, including for unicorn eSports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League, and leading global caller ID app Truecaller.