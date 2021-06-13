DCP Delhi Abhishek Singh & DCP Dwarka, Santosh Kr. Meena inaugurates drive-through vaccination facility at Pacific D21 Dwarka

New Delhi: Pacific D21, Dwarka’s favorite mall, inaugurated the vaccination centre for the locality residents in presence of DCP Delhi Abhishek Singh & DCP Dwarka, Santosh Kr. Meena. The drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre, located in a parking lot of the mall, became operational due to the efforts of Delhi DCP Abhishek Singh through his ‘United by Blood’ initiative. At present, the Covaxin vaccine – 2nd Dose is being administered at the centre in association with Apollo Indraprastha. The Vaccination drive is initially till 15 June, but the management intended to carry on the drive for a month at least.

The attendees followed all the safety standards of distancing and hygiene. The Vaccine jabs were given to residents in the age group of 18-60 years. Informing that people have to register before getting the jab, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, “People have to register through Cowin web portal to get a time slot. After verifying the person at the centre, a healthcare professional will vaccinate that person inside the car. After vaccination, the person has to park the car at a designated space to be observed for half an hour. As we move towards Unlock 2.0, people must get the vaccination as soon as possible. We will carry out the vaccination as per the availability of the vaccine; our effort is to ensure the safety of the people around the mall.”

In case of emergency, the vaccinated person has to switch on the parking lights so that medical professional can attend to the vaccine beneficiary. This ‘vaccination in car’ facility by ‘United by blood’ is an addition to other facilities already working in Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Noida. DCP Abhishek Singh, said, “The drive-through centre is a safe and quick way of administering the vaccination. It is an effort to provide people with the facility, given the overcrowding at hospitals and medical centres. Open spaces such as shopping malls and commercial complexes provide a convenient alternative.”

The Pacific Group, which operates the Pacific D21 Mall, has been actively taking up the vaccination drives to ensure the health and safety of its patrons. Recently, the Group organized the vaccination drive for the residents of its Dehradun project, Pacific Golf Estate society, situated on Sahastradhara Road.