DDFS collaborates with Luxury Connect Business School

New Delhi: India’s largest Duty-Free retail store ‘Delhi Duty-free services (DDFS) collaborated with ‘Luxury Connect Business School (LCBS)’ to educate & train their employees under a customized six months ‘Certificate Program in Luxury Retail management (CPLRM)’.

The course has been structured to help further boost employee skills to better administrate International travelers at the airport. LCBS, India’s first and only luxury B-School has created & launched this co-branded track for students who want to pursue their career in luxury and travel retail Industry. Those who work in the normal retail industry and wish to move to luxury travel retail can also consider this as a stepping stone by devoting just one day in a week for these very practically oriented class room sessions.

‘We are very happy to collaborate with DDFS and announce this new course to help them achieve better international standards of service at their retail outlets’ said Abhay Gupta, Founder & CEO, of LCBS. An orientation programme organized for the first batch of 20 students handpicked by DDFS was well attended by senior dignitaries from both sides. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Luke Gorringe, CEO DDFS commented on the need of structured learning and value investment being made by them in their team. ‘We are very proud of the dedication, hard work and enthusiasm displayed by all of you and hence our decision to create extra learning value to enrich your lives and career further’.