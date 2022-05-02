De Beers Forevermark upbeat about a sparkling Akshaya Tritiya

Bangalore, May 02, 2022: De Beers Forevermark, a leading and trusted diamond brand, is upbeat about the upcoming festive season. The brand is positive about strong sales volumes and owing to the quick economic recovery and the ongoing rise in consumer demand. Presently, the diamond brand has 14 exclusive boutique stores and 255 doors in India spread over 60 markets and is looking to expand its retail footprint with 30 exclusive boutique stores by the end of 2022. With strong demand for diamond consumption, Akshaya Tritiya this year will be promising for De Beers Forevermark.

De Beers Forevermark, which has already witnessed robust growth with a strong presence in the South Indian Market, is also deepening its focus on Tier 2 &Tier 3 locations that are showing immense growth potential. The brand is partnering with select authorized retailers who share the same brand ethos as De Beers Forevermark. The diamond major is expecting a vibrant performance as Akshaya Tritiya brings is an auspicious occasion for self-purchase or to gift diamonds.

Commenting on the upcoming festive season, Mr. Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India, said, “Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion to purchase jewellery, however this year we feel that the festivity would be larger than ever as all markets are fully operational post the pandemic. It has been a big comeback for the Gems & Jewellery industry and that has got to do with what diamonds and jewellery mean for the Indian consumer. Today, consumers are inclined towards purchasing items that hold meaning and value, thus diamonds are more sought after due to their inherent preciousness. Moreover, since the markets were closed for the past 2 years, there is a pent-up demand therefore we foresee that this Akshaya Tritiya will be extremely strong accelerating the momentum of diamond jewellery sales. We are really upbeat on the upcoming season, where we wish to celebrate happiness & want everyone to feel safe during this festive time.”

Dr. C. Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director, C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers said, “We are optimistic on an upward trajectory this festive season owing to the first fully operational Akshaya Tritiya post two years of the pandemic. With our diverse and unique range of designs that blends the best of both worlds of traditional and contemporary jewellery, our customers will certainly enjoy a notable retail experience this festive season. Our long association with De Beers Forevermark has witnessed a healthy demand for fine diamonds ensuring stringent selection of the finest natural diamonds that are as unique as the wearer.”

Mr. Joseph Prince, Managing Director, Prince Jewellery said, “We have been witnessing strong uptick in consumer sentiment and sales over the last six months and the upcoming festive and wedding season will continue to drive this demand further. At the moment, we see a growing trend of self-purchase among modern financially independent women, as jewellery, particularly diamonds have become a visible symbol of their self-expression and independence. We see wide acceptance of the diverse collections of De Beers Forevermark since they are customised and designed to suit the tastes and preferences of consumers. We look forward to this popular demand in the upcoming festive season as well.”

Mr. G.R. ‘Ananth’ Ananthapadmanabhan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers said, “The festive season has always been considered an auspicious time to purchase jewellery. We are confident that this year, Akshaya Tritiya and the wedding season will further spur the ongoing growth of our industry.”

“With our long association with De Beers Forevermark, we ensure to give high standards of precision and quality jewellery to our customers. Each De Beers Forevermark Diamond comes with unique inscription number on the table of the diamond” added Mr. G.R. Radhakrishnan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers.