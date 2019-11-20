Deadline for Great Lakes’ top ranked PGPM program is 30th November

Chennai & Gurgaon: Great Lakes Institute of Management, a premier B-school in the country with campuses in Chennai and Gurgaon, has admissions deadline on 30th Nov, 2019 for its One Year full time program, Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) for the academic session 2020 – 21, which will commence in April/May, 2020.

The Great Lakes PGPM, is a fast track one year MBA program for professionals with 2+ years of work experience. It leverages a global faculty pool, peer learning among the diverse pool of experienced students, extensive industry networking and experiential learning. The Great Lakes PGPM is among the few programs in the country to have the prestigious global accreditation from AMBA, UK with Chennai campus having SAQS accreditation as well. The PGPM program has been consistently ranked in the top 5 one year MBA programs in the country by the magazines like Outlook (3rd) & Business World (4th). Great Lakes was also ranked 5th among top private B-schools by Outlook, 9th by Business India & 18th by NIRF among top Indian B-schools.

Great Lakes follows comprehensive profile based evaluation considering Test scores, Academic record, Work experience, Essays and P.I. performance in selecting candidates.

Eligibility criteria for PGPM 2020-21:

All applicants are required to appear for GMAT/CAT/XAT/CMAT before applying

before applying Exam Scores Accepted: CAT 2018/2019, XAT 2019/2020, CMAT 2019, GMAT (taken after Jan 1, 2017)

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized institution

A minimum work experience of 24 months by March 31, 2020

by Candidates not having eligible test scores but expecting results post Nov 30, 2019 but before January 31st 2020 can also apply and submit their forms pending the availability of their scores. Selected candidates will be interviewed based on their profiles – (Learn more about Profile Based Early Interview). These candidates will have to update their scores within 5 days of receiving their scores and will be considered for final offers post the score submission.

Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply online on the institute’s website www.greatlakes.edu.in