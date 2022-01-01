Deakin University announces measures aligning with the Australian Govt’s commitment to international students

“More than education campuses, it’s the community and industry partners who are waiting for international students.” – Iain Martin, President and Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University

New Delhi: As the Australian borders reopened for international students from December 15, 2021, the Australian Government and universities recommit themselves to a strong and vibrant international education sector. International students from across the globe are now able to enter Australia with very limited restrictions.

Deakin University, meanwhile, is combining online learning resources and experiences with on-campus learning, ensuring COVIDSafe campuses while adhering to the regulations laid down by the Federal and State Governments. The university is working closely with the Government and other authorities to ensure a COVIDsafe environment to welcome students from across the world to its campuses in Victoria.

Re-assuring students of its preparedness, Deakin University South Asia office, recently organised a webinar-cum-virtual interaction, titled ‘Welcome to the Future: Reset. Revive. Reimagine’. It was attended by over 1000 participants including students and parents. Besides Australia-India partnership’s next focus with regards to students, the topics of discussion included measures to ensure a COVID-safe environment, support services, transition from online to on-campus, travel, accommodation, and part-time jobs.

Speaking at the webinar, Ravneet Pawha explained, “Crisis requires society to renew itself, albeit in a disruptive way. The current pandemic has assisted us in transforming ways of working, living, and relating to each other on a global level, suddenly and dramatically.” Adding further on Deakin’s preparedness, she said, “Deakin is fully prepared to safely operate its campuses, facilities and to provide students with the campus experience that they have been longing for.”

Elaborating on the Government’s education strategy, Mathew Johnston, Minister Counsellor (Education and Research) for South Asia, Australian High Commission, said: “The new International Education Strategy, launched on 26 November, is not just about valuing what has come in the past in terms of international students, but also looking into the future that how we could support our students, diversify countries of origin, qualifications aligned with skills needs and the modes of learning for better employability.”

Reputed as Victoria’s #1 university for student satisfaction for 11 years in a row, Deakin University has prepped up its support services to welcome international students through welcome packs with travel vouchers, airport pickups, well-being support and pre-departure information sessions are some of the various international student support services provided by Deakin to students arriving in Australia.

Responding to a question about the clarification around visa status, Professor Ian Martin said, “There is a strong assurance from the office of Alex Hawke, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs in Canberra, that the government will make sure that globally the capability to process those visas is there. There’s a lot of work happening in the background. When you arrive in Victoria, you’ll be arriving in a community where 92 percent of everyone 12 and above is doubly vaccinated and understands the importance of keeping their community safe.”

For the most up-to-date information about Deakin operations including campuses, study information, and health and wellbeing advice, students can check Deakin’s COVID-19 (coronavirus) FAQ’s. The university’s page is continually updated based on changes announced by the Federal and State Governments.

The university is offering complete support to the aspirants with information such as Victoria’s International Student Arrival Plan; Travelling after borders reopen – What to do before booking your travel; Quarantine requirements; Advice and support for International Students in Australia; Managing your enrolment, etc.