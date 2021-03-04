Dealing With Termination For Whistleblowing

If you have exposed information or activity which is illegal or unsafe but deemed private by your employer, you may be on the verge of termination. Any whistle-blower who reports such information hopes that the manager, company, or any other third party will address and correct the issue at hand. But when an employer takes an illegal action because an employee acted as a whistleblower, this may create stigma and puts the employee at risk of getting another new job. When such happens, an employee may have a right to sue.

Wrongful Termination Due To Whistleblowing

Whistleblower protection laws ensure employees are not retaliated against because of disclosing information that the employer believes to be evidence of a violation of rules or that may pose a danger to others. When that happens, an employee can look for a wrongful termination attorney in Orange County to help them file a claim against the employer. You may be on the verge of being retaliated against if you:

Became a witness of an illegal behavior from your employer

Refused to engage in illegal behavior. For instance, you reported the unlawful act internally or externally, either to your supervisor or a government agency.

For the above, your employer may abruptly suspend, demote or terminate you. When this happens, your employer will most likely have a “legitimate” reason for the act. He/she might say that you engaged in misconduct, and the termination was based on your actions. Even if your employer provides such reasons, you may still win over your retaliation claim. However, you may require an experienced termination lawyer to provide a causal link between your retaliation and whistleblowing.

Fighting a wrongful termination for whistle bellowing is not straightforward. For one, some corporate see whistleblowing as a breach of confidentiality and will fight back where they believe the disclosure information will hurt a sensitive client. Again, there are always stipulations subject to the whistleblower’s protection, which can easily mar or veil such protection. With this, a whistleblower may be vulnerable to retaliation. When this happens, one may even be subject to other forms of harm.

Every state has rules that foster a climate where employees can seek help after reporting an illegal act from their employer or the company. Still, many employees fear for their jobs because of direct or indirect threats emanating from their employers. But no one should fear to take an action where they detect illegal activities from their employers.

Have You Been Wrongfully Terminated For Whistleblowing?

If you have been wrongfully terminated because you reported an illegal act, you have a legal right to sue. Since wrongful termination cases are extremely complicated and the law differs from state to state, you may find it easier if you look for an experienced lawyer who will advise whether you have a valid claim. Your lawyer will guide you in:

Preparing for your case by having the evidence of what led to you make a complaint, what happened after complaining, and how your employer reacted to the complaint. The key thing is that you have to demonstrate that you were terminated because you exposed some information which was illegal.

Showing that you belong to a protected class, and your employer knew of this but went ahead to terminated you illegally. You may have reported wrongdoing, but your employer seems to criticize everything you do. In such a way, there could be a causal link that may be used to prove your illegal termination.

What Kind Of Damages Can I Receive After A successful Whistleblowing Claim?

If you have been wrongfully terminated due to whistleblowing, your lawyer can give a rough estimate of how much they think your claim is worth, and this will depend on the strength of your claim. For a successful case, you will be able to:

Get back wages lost

Request the court to ensure your employer reinstates you back to your position. However, depending on your case’s circumstances, you may not find it appropriate to get rehired by your employer. In such a case, your employer may be forced to pay back any expenses you will use or may have used while searching for another job.

Get back court cost and attorney’s fees used during your claim and any other expenses spent due to wrongful termination.

Bounty fee from the government. Where the government deems it fit that you protected the public from egregious acts of your employer or any other person who may have wanted to conduct illegal business, you may be awarded some fees. But, this would depend on your case circumstances.

A lawyer knows that your employer will have all kinds of justification to prove you were not wrongfully terminated. That’s why it’s advisable to look for an experienced wrongful termination lawyer who will help prove your case and ensure you get compensated rightfully.