DealShare gets ready for Festive Dhamaka

Mumbai, 30 September 2022: DealShare Festive Dhamaka sale is back with bigger deals, exciting prizes and fun games all ready for a festive explosion. A pioneer in social commerce, the company is an integral part of the festive celebrations in the Indian eco system, as it enables communities to shop more, gift more and save more.

This year the deals are bigger and better amidst the upbeat sentiment post pandemic and discretionary spends on a high. In categories like Consumer Durables & Electronics, Food & Groceries, the sentiments have fully recovered and are indicating double-digit growth on pre-pandemic levels, according to the 20th edition of the Retail Business Survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI).

The Festive Dhamaka starting from 1st Oct to 30th Oct, 2022 aims at giving exciting offers and an opportunity for buyers to play and win exciting prizes along with assured cash backs. To attract new customers, DealShare will be offering many attractive new customer offers across categories during the month.

To win big and enter the lucky draw for Bumper prizes, buyers need to shop and collect stamps. To collect these stamps, following activities should be undertaken:

Shop for Rs. 699/- and more

Order from Snacks and drinks category

Order from Cleaning Category

Refer a friend and win if they join

Play and win a game and many more such engagements

Upon successfully completion of these activities, customers will win stamps and they will be allocated randomly. Family and friends can gift or request cards as well, giving a window of opportunity to win faster. Lucky draw winners will be announced in the first week of November 2022.

Mr. Sourjyendu Medda, Co-founder, Chief Commercial Officer, DealShare “The Festive season is very relevant and an integral part of our business; social commerce being our unique proposition, we increase our efforts and investments to provide the best possible opportunities for communities to come together, shop, gift and celebrate. We have partnered with national and regional brands to bring a plethora of Food & Grocery products at affordable prices to our end consumers. The upbeat sentiment around celebrations this year is very encouraging we are positive that the season will bring in many more consumers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities onto our platform”

Currently, DealShare is present in 150+ cities across 8 states. The company has acquired more than 20 million consumers till date, on-boarded 1000+ local brands and has partnered with over 1000 DealShare Dosts. It caters to the middle-to-lower income population that is looking for high-quality, low-cost essentials to meet their day to day requirements and needs of their family.