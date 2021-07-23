Decathlon is increasing its presence in Kolkata with the launched its 2nd store in the City of Joy on July 23rd, 2021. The new store is at Shakespeare Sarani (landmark) and will carry a variety of sports apparel and accessories along with providing after-sales service through a workshop in-store.

On this occasion Honourable Consul General of France, Kolkata graced the opening ceremony.

Mr Kuldeep Das City leader and also the Regional Head Kolkata, Decathlon is also present in the event

QUOTE- “We’ve always wanted to help provide access to a wide range of quality sports products and services under one roof to Kolkata. Seeing the passion for sports at Maidan and among the educational institutes around Park Street, we are very happy to be able to serve their sporting needs one step closer,” said Kuldeep Das, City Leader Kolkata.

Decathlon is taken the initiative for eco-friendly products, currently, 18% of the products are eco-friendly, And Decathlon planned to produce 100% eco-friendly products in the coming few years

What is Eco Design or Eco-Friendly Products?

Eco-design consists of taking the environment into account from the first design stages and throughout the entire product’s life cycle.

In practical terms, it’s about thinking through how to make it possible to reduce its impact on the environment during its whole lifespan.

Employment Opportunities for underprivileged children

Decathlon is working with Jungle Crows and Terra Indica to provide vocational training and employment to underprivileged children by training them to get National Skill Development Certificates and find gainful employment. Five of the graduates from this program will be working in Decathlon Shakespeare Sarani as well.

The new store at Theatre Road is over 1,000 sq m (11000sqft) and will help serve the nearby communities with their sport’s needs. With numerous playgrounds and stadiums close by, sports enthusiasts will be able to have their sporting needs met under one roof. Along with providing products, Decathlon also has a repair workshop for its cycles/cardio equipment/roller skates and more.

Decathlon Shakespeare Sarani will open on 24th July and help create jobs for sports passionate individuals. “I grew up playing football in Maidan, and joined Decathlon in Pune in 2014. I’m really happy to come back home to share our love for sports with the sport-crazed city at Shakespeare Sarani.”- remarked Sebastian Gomes, Decathlon employee at Shakespeare Sarani.

Founded in 1976 in France, Decathlon is now the largest sports goods retailer in the world. Decathlon opened its 1st store in India in Bengaluru in 2009 and came to the city of joy with its 2000 sq. m store in Salt Lake, Sector V. The company has its own dedicated product design and development team and over 40% of its products sold are made in India. Decathlon’s made in India products account for over $1 billion in exports out of India since the last four years. Along with making in India, Decathlon is also committed towards making sports accessible sustainably. The company is committed to have 100% of its products Eco-Designed.

The Shakespeare Sarani store is located near Unimark Asian and will be open daily from 11am – 7pm from 24th July.