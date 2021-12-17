December 2021 Line-up at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

December 17, 2021: Nestled amidst the shores of Juhu Beach overlooking the Arabian Sea, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach offers the perfect balance of nature and style with modern comfort. With the ongoing festive season, the hotel has an exciting line-up of merriment and joy. Come indulge in a variety of offerings and soak in the breathtaking ocean view, when you visit. The hotel provides an #ALLSAFE experience, with the highest level of hygiene practices and safety precautions.

Bageecha – Feast on delicacies from the Royal Kitchens of India

With an open kitchen set up, alfresco dining and the aroma of spices in the air, Bageecha offers Indian cuisine that is complete and perfect in itself and involves history, culture and delightful flavours in every morsel. The Chefs at Bageecha have specially created the menu to revive traditional recipes of Indian heritage. Come indulge in delightful delicacies from the Royal Kitchens of India.

With a blend of traditional specialties prepared at the live kitchen, the restaurant offers both sumptuous vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights, as a set menu or a la carte options. Signature items include Dal Bageecha, Subz Bageecha E Khaas, Paneer Mutter Ke Nukta, Gucci Ki Galawat, Mutton Seekh Gilaf, Laccha Paratha and Indian desserts among others.

While you dine, soak in the expansive view of the Arabian Sea and coolness of open-air dining.

Venue: Bageecha at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Time: Daily, 6:00 pm to 11.00 pm (Dinner only)

For reservations and more details: +91 22 6693 4444/ +91 93727 60066 or h6926-fb1@accor.com

It’s Sunday Brunch O’ Clock at The Square

Gather your family and friends and indulge in a sumptuous brunch every Sunday at The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. Along with the variety of cuisines and unlimited beverages, soak in the lively ambience and mesmerizing ocean view.

Sundays are meant for brunching, so say cheers and spend time with your loved ones over fun and food!

Venue: The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When: Every Sunday, 12.30 pm to 4.00 pm

Christmas goodies galore at the Gingerbread house

There’s nothing quite like the celebration of Christmas with festive treats for your loved ones. A live-sized gingerbread house has been created in the hotel lobby with a range of goodies on sale.

Signature Christmas delicacies include the Classic Xmas Yule Log, Dresden Stolen, Christmas Honey Chocolate Cake, Dundee Cake, Traditional European Christmas pastry, Cookies and good old Grandma’s Christmas Cake. Also indulge in the Chocolate Santa Figures, Gingerbread House, Gingerbread Man and a Chocolate Xmas Tree, to adorn your dinner table.

The offerings are sure to give you a sweet hangover and bring in the Christmassy mood!

Venue: The lobby at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When: From December 13, 2021 onwards, 10.00 am – 10.00 pm

Christmas Eve Dinner at The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

It’s that time of the year again when all is merry, joyful, and festive!

Celebrate Christmas Eve with a fun filled dinner buffet at The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach.

There will be a delectable Christmas menu with array of dishes and live counters. Ring in the festivities and good cheer and make your Christmas Eve magical. The spread includes mouth-watering appetizers, a salad bar, live stations, Oriental options, multiple cuisines and a range of Christmas specialty desserts.

Gather your family and friends for a sumptuous meal with foot tapping music to set the Christmas spirit just right!

Venue: The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When: December 24, 2021, 7 pm – 11 pm

Ho Ho Ho! It’s Christmas Day Brunch at The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Enjoy an unforgettable feast at the Christmas Day Brunch at The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, with traditional Yuletide specialties, music and fun for the entire family!

Start your celebration with a wide range of salads, head over to indulge in some middle eastern delights at the Arabic mezze and antipasti counter. The live carving station will feature piping hot mouthwatering Christmas delights including the suckling pig and roast turkey with accompaniments. From Oriental to Western, Indian and South Indian delights, this sumptuous spread has something for everyone! Finish on a sweet note at the dessert counter featuring Christmas specialties, along with Indian and continental delicacies. Signature desserts include carrot and raisins pudding, cherry chocolate dome, apricot chocolate pastry and a lot more.

Venue: The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When: December 25, 2021, 12.30 pm to 4.00 pm

New Year Dinner with a sea view at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach!

Bring in the New Year at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach with a spectacular view of the beach and celebratory sky. Indulge in a scrumptious buffet spread, breathe in the coolnes of the December air and tap your feet to the music while you say cheers to a new year and new beginnings.

Venue: Poolside at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When: December 31, 2021

Since it’s the best time of the year, it’s only fair that you bring it in with great fervor!

Let your first Big Brunch of the New Year be a good one. Head over to The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach!

Let your first brunch of the new year be an unforgettable one. The New Year’s Day Brunch at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach will feature multiple buffets and live cooking stations that are sure to take your taste buds on a culinary adventure. So come with your loved ones to indulge in the first big brunch of the new year at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach!

Venue: The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When: January 1, 2022

Flying Lunch at The Square

With people constantly on the move, and less time for a leisurely lunch, The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach has introduced ‘Flying Lunch’, which is the perfect option for a quick stop for a mid-day meal. Designed for convenience, the ‘Flying Lunch’ offers guests easy access to wholesome and tasty dishes to keep them energized. The menu is rotational, so there are different food choices with vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences each day.

Venue: The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When: Monday to Saturday, 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm

Dinner Buffet at The Square

The dinner buffet at The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach is for those who would like to have a relaxed meal after a long day or spend time with family over a dinnertime meal. The menu includes continental, Indian and Asian food, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, which are different on a daily basis. The Square is a great place to relax and enjoy some downtime over an indulgent buffet.

Venue: The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When: Daily, 7 pm – 11 pm

Say Cheers at Gadda Da Vida

What better way to enjoy a cold December evening than to sip on cocktails! Unwind in true Gadda Da Vida style with an unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea and cast your eyes across the calming waters while sipping on specialty drinks and feasting on delectable delights. Cocktail aficionados can indulge in some specially curated cocktails infused with fruits and spices that really tantalize ones taste buds. This experience is definitely one for those who enjoy the finer things in life!

Some of the signature infused cocktail include GDV Negroni, Novotel LIIT, Breeze from West, Ginger and Lemongrass Margarita, Bourbon Toddy and Apple and Pears Martini, to name a few.

What’s more? You can avail of Happy hours all through December and get 1 free drink for every 2 drinks.

Venue: Gadda Da Vida at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When: Throughout December, 2021, 2.00 pm onwards | Happy Hours is 2-6pm

Happy hours on fresh bakes

Sweet cravings have a new venue at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach! The hotel has introduced Happy Hours on bakes and guests can buy any pastry/cake on display between 6 pm and 10 pm at half price. Head over and indulge in some sweet happiness!

Venue: Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Date and Time: Daily, 6 pm – 10 pm (valid till stock lasts)

