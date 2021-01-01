December performance helps NMDC end the year on a good note

Hyderabad: NMDC, the country’s largest Iron Ore producer, and a Navratna Company, continued the impressive performance run in the month of December 2020 also. This is the 5th month in 2020, when production and sales showed an uptick when compared to the CPLY.

Iron ore production for the month of December 2020 is 3.86 MT (Million Tonnes) against the production level of 3.13 MT in December 2019, thereby registering a growth of 23.3%.

Iron ore production in Q3 of FY20 is 9.61 MT against the production of 8.56 MT in Q3 of FY19, thereby registering a growth of 12.3% (CPLY).

Iron ore sales for the month of December 2020 is 3.62 MT against the sales level of 3.04 MT in December 2019, thereby registering a growth of 19.1%.

Iron ore sales in Q3 of FY20 is 9.44 MT against the sales in Q3 of FY19 is 8.44, thereby registering a growth of 11.8% (CPLY).

NMDC is steadily improving its performance every month and continues to enhance the production level month on month. The performance of the last few months and December showcases production and sales will exceed last year’s performance, despite the adverse circumstances of 2020. The performance proves NMDC’s ability to battle any challenge and maintain its leadership position in the industry.

Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC commented “The steady growth in performance has helped us end the year on a good note. We are on our way to better the cumulative figures both physical and financial parameters of the previous year. Indian steel industry revival needs support to tide over the crisis and we are doing our best to cater to it. Team NMDC has always kept the nation’s interest in mind, and we hope to continue this excellent performance in the new year.”