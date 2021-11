Decentralizing Cloud Computing, One Chip at a Time

Bengaluru, In a major boost to cloud computing, SynchroKnot, the Originator and Leader of cloud computing and data center & decentralization software and technology, has announced a new software product that is expected to bring a paradigm shift in the way cloud computing, edge computing, data centre and IoT is perceived and implemented in practice today. Called as Virtual System on Chip (vSoC), the software is expected to reduce the cost associated with data centre hardware infrastructure, cooling, and software licensing by 30-50 times.

With countries increasingly getting weary about data protection and need for data localisation, the home based solution has the potential to massively boost the local infrastructure to match it up to the world standards. The need to secure data and enable its judicious use for public good has been a topic of debate for quite some time now. Speaking at the Sydney conference, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also stressed the importance of data privacy, “The greatest product of technology today is data. In India, we have created a robust framework of data protection, privacy and security. And, at the same time, we use data as a source of empowerment for people. We are one of the largest consumers of data”.

Speaking about the product, Mehul Sharma, Owner of SynchroKnot and Creator of the Virtual System on Chip said, “As you have been acquainted with what the product does, you can see the potential it creates for rejuvenating the economic dynamics of businesses around the world. In the fast-slowing global economy, the SynchroKnot solution can give regions the competitive edge over existing technologies which are complex, expensive and difficult to move away from”.

“The Prime Minister, too, has routinely stressed the importance of affordable and efficient cloud computing solutions that not just reduce our dependence on outside suppliers but also provide us with localised solutions to cater to our own unique problems. While keeping the untainted intention of delivering unique value by creating this product for over 8+ years, and having used it internally in our beta -to- production systems, I would like to unveil this product today for the betterment of global markets. The licenses for the Virtual System on Chip will be available shortly from our authorized System Integrators.”

The move is also expected to strengthen India’s position in the AI and cloud computing market. SynchroKnot estimates that by 2026, the company is expecting a revenue upwards of $7.5B USD just from direct software sales, and with additional consulting, remote managed and support services, it is expected to be between $12-15 billion. For the Indian government and mid and high enterprise in India, at the most basic level, the product is expected to save at least $500-800 billion USD.