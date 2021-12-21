Deciwood raises seed funding of 1.5 CR ₹

Deciwood, the only Indian brand to make Bluetooth speakers today announced that it has closed funding of $200K led by Shuru up. The other participants in this funding round included Ankit Kedia (Founder of Capital-A), Arun Gupta(Founder MoMagic) and Let’sVenture and India Accelerator. Deciwood will use the new funding to invest in R&D, acquire new customers and expand its service and dealer network.

Ananya Meena the founder of deciwood says “We feel that our audio technology has the potential to disrupt the audio industry. This round of investment will aid us in achieving our goal of creating high-quality items and establishing ourselves as a brand.”

“We’re fortunate to have great investors who believe in our long-term mission. With this new round, we are entering the New Year with a new zeal. This new round of funding will help us in strengthening our vision to create high-quality audio products and further accelerate our product innovations,” says Karan Shukla, Co-founder of Deciwood.

Staying ahead of the curve, Deciwood offers cutting edge Bluetooth speakers. Deciwood recognises that music is a personal experience and offers products that are truly made for the customers. Each product from Deciwood, has the customer’s name, logo and even the music motto engraved on its grill. Buoyed by this new funding, it is entering 2022 stronger than ever.

Ankit kedia says “ Excited to back Ananya and Karan on their journey to build Deciwood, as a musician myself, I have my quirks on the quality of sound and their bespoke curated speakers have indeed shown a lot of promise in this area.”

As Deciwood continues to grow, it strives to offer an unmatchable experience to its customers. It is offering class apart products through its “Energy Tube’ technology, which is a breakthrough in the audio industry.

This round of funding comes amid a record burst of new product launches and will help Deciwood to steer to new heights.

We are fortunate to have investors believe in us and in our long-term mission.