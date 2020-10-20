Riverhead, NY: Dee Nick Media, Inc. a premier Digital Marketing & Creative Agency located on Long Island, NY. has been nominated for Best Social Media Agency 2021 by Bethpage’s Best of Long Island.

Dee Nick Media focuses on growing brands through Website Design, Social Media, Email Marketing and Visual Media.

Danielle Nicholas, president and founder of Dee Nick Media, Inc. says, “I am beyond humbled to be nominated for Best Social Media Agency.

“Like every other small business owner, my business is my heart and soul. The blood, sweat and tears that gets poured into my business every minute of every day makes this nomination so gratifying.

“I am blessed to say the least and my clients who believed in me and put their trust in me have changed my life.”