Deendayal Port Authority crossed the landmark of handling 100 MMT cargo traffic

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla has crossed the landmark of handling 100 MMT cargo traffic in the FY 2022-23, thereby becoming the first Major Port to cross the milestone in only 3 Quarters of a fiscal year with a growth of 6.96% over the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Incidentally, DPA achieved the milestone on 11-01-2022 in the last FY.

Shri S.K. Mehta, IFS, Chairman &ShriNandeeshShukla, IRTS, Dy. Chairman congratulated team DPA along with Employees, Workers, Trade Unions, Port Users & Stakeholders for their continuous support towards making DPA a MEGA PORT with State-of-the-Art handling facilities.