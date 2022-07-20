Deendayal Port Authority Organizes Conference-cum-Interactive Session on Development of 2 Mega Projects…

Mumbai, July 2022: Deendayal Port Authority, the No. 1 cargo handling Major Port in India organised a Conference-cum-Interactive Session on the Development of 2 Mega Projects to brief potential bidders, stakeholders and media on the development of a Container Terminal and Multipurpose Cargo Berth at Tuna-Tekra, Kandla. The one-day session was held on 18th July 2022 at Hotel Trident, Mumbai and witnessed participation from various industry leaders and eminent media personnel.

The conference was organised with an objective to provide a platform to discuss, network and explore ideas to develop the two upcoming Mega Projects at the port. The two Mega Cargo Handling Terminals will be developed on a BOT basis under PPP Mode at an estimated cost of Rs. 5963 crores.

Shri S. K. Mehta, IFS, Chairperson, Deendayal Port Authority, addressed the conference and showcased various features and benefits of the upcoming Mega Projects. While promoting the Public Private Partnership (PPP) in developmental projects of Deendayal Port the Chairman said, “DPA offers immense opportunities and possibilities of growth. I invite the business fraternity here and the interested entrepreneurs who are actively involved in the Maritime Sector, to participate in the tender for the two Mega Projects and join hands with DPA in the mutual interest for the overall benefit of the trade and nation at large. I also request all the interested investors and stakeholders of the maritime sector to put forth your suggestions and ideas in this regard.

A robust response was witnessed and as many as 150 entrepreneurs have participated in the conference with intensive inputs and healthy discussions. Apart from this about 07 international players from abroad and two from Ambassy have also joined the conference virtually and appreciated the dynamic intiatives of DPA . Through these major projects, DPA looks forward to achieving its ambitious target of handling 200 million metric tonnes per annum.