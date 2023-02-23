Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL)’s CSR Report

Highlights Success in Health, Education, and Sustainable Livelihood Efforts

New Delhi, February 23, 2023: Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL) has released its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, highlighting its contribution to supporting health, education, and women and youth empowerment initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable livelihoods. The report showcases the successful implementation of various social welfare programs and sustainable development projects that have positively impacted the lives of communities in and around the areas where the company operates.

Through the non-profit organization Ishanya Foundation (IsFon), affiliated with DFPCL, the company has completed multiple CSR projects across Navi Mumbai and Raigad, supporting holistic rural development and empowering communities through smart initiatives. These CSR activities have touched the lives of more than 19527 (Taloja Location) regional beneficiaries. DFPCL’s comprehensive CSR report reaffirms its commitment to creating a better, more equitable future for all.

Speaking about DFPCL’s CSR commitments, (company spokesperson’s name) said, “At DFPCL, we believe that our commitment to CSR reflects our commitment to society. We have been promoting sustainability in all aspects of our corporate operations. Our success in health, education, women and youth empowerment is a testament to our unwavering dedication to creating a better future for all.”

Ishanya Foundation has been supporting rural communities in multiple locations across Maharashtra in the areas of dairy development, health, vocational training and income creation initiatives for the past 15 years with a focus on women’s empowerment. By acting as an effective catalyst in DFPCL’s geographies of operations, Ishanya Foundation is creating a self-reliant and respectable society with a secure and sustained means of livelihood through employment skills and resource support. Ishanya Foundation’s Community development initiatives have benefited 25877 (all locations) beneficiaries through its various schemes during 2022–2023.

Gyanam:

Under the ‘Gyanam’ initiative, IsFon has successfully executed a noteworthy CSR project in Valavali Village by installing a tin sheet roofing shed on the school building. The previous classrooms were dilapidated and vulnerable to rainwater leakage and seepage, posing a risk to the student’s safety during the rainy season. The local leaders and school authorities made the request, verified by the CSR team, and subsequently, DFPCL completed the work with management’s approval.

IsFon has facilitated digital education by equipping 9 Raigad Zillah Parishad Schools in and around the Taloja MIDC with a digital learning facility that includes a 55″ Smart Android TV, a keyboard, a mouse, and a pen drive containing a digital syllabus customized to the school’s requirements. The CSR team has provided teacher training to ensure efficient utilization of this system. IsFon’s ‘Gyanam’ initiative has successfully assisted students through the digitalization of 42 schools, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s ongoing efforts. In the recently concluded fiscal year 2022-23, IsFon reaffirmed this commitment by supporting 22 schools.

IsFon has also organized career guidance seminars for over a thousand 10th and 12th-standard students in eight schools and junior colleges to help them explore their future career options. The organization has further contributed to enhancing the learning environment by providing safe drinking water facilities to three schools and donating desktop computers and printers to three other schools, reflecting DFPCL’s commitment to supporting and improving education quality in local communities.

Aarogyam:

As a part of IsFon’s ‘Aarogyam’ initiative, the foundation recently conducted four eye checkup camps in Pale Kh. village in collaboration with the Laxmi Charitable Trust Panvel. Out of 830 patients screened, 283 were diagnosed with cataract problems, and 182 cataract operations were performed. In addition, 306 patients were detected with vision errors and were provided with spectacles. Foundation is also providing regular doorstep health services through a mobile clinic in over 21 villages in the Taloja MIDC and has provided free health checkups and medications to 13,438 patients so far in FY 2022-23. Other initiatives under the Aarogyam Program include distributing perennial kitchen gardens to 314 families and providing water tanks and computer equipment to primary health centers and subcenters.

Sustainable Livelihood:

IsFon is committed to developing farmers’ livelihoods and, to that end, has implemented the Wadi project. Foundation supported 380 farmers under this project. This project provides farmers with 30 mango grafts to cover half an acre of land, along with 100 forestry plants for live fencing, required inputs and support for up to 4 years (fertilizers/pesticides), support for water resource development, soil conservation, and capacity building of farmers.

CSR team recently conducted ‘Kisan Melava’ at Gadeswar and Wangni villages of Panvel Block, where IsFon trained 139 participants about fertilizer application, soil conservation, disease and pest management, and safety precautions to be taken during pesticide application.

IsFon, under its rural initiatives for small/marginalized/landless laborers in Raigad and Thane districts, is focused on improving farmers’ livelihoods through its Dairy Project. The project provides holistic support through dairy management training, vaccinations, assistance developing fodder plots, and artificial insemination. IsFon has supported purchasing cows, provided artificial insemination services, and distributed maize seeds for green fodder development to farmers. Additionally, IsFon supports enterprise development by providing new technology and equipment to the participants. As part of its commitment to providing sustainable livelihoods, the Foundation has supported 36 beneficiaries through its enterprise development program. Under Community Development and Social Welfare, IsFon has constructed a Community Katta at Ghot village, PVC pipeline work with Standpost for Drinking water Scheme at Dongryachapada Village, Donated desktop computers to Commissioner of Police Office CBD Belapur and installed an Open Gym at Khairne Village.