DeepTek’s AI powered solutions accelerates Mongolia’s fight against TB

As per the studies by WHO, Mongolia is one of the countries with the highest TB prevalence, with around 4000 TB cases reported yearly. In 2020, the tuberculosis death rate in Mongolia was 9.8 cases per 100,000 people. But what is the road ahead? DeepTek, a leading name in the healthcare and medical industry, has come up with a solution.

DeepTek’s AI-powered TB screening solution Genki analyzes Chest X Rays within a minute to automatically triage TB suspects. Only the suspects triaged positive on DeepTek’s AI solution are sent for further confirmatory molecular tests. This substantially reduces the need for conducting expensive molecular tests – bringing down the overall costs. Instant results also ensure that suspected patients can be educated on the spot and cases are not lost for follow-up. This is why the Ministry of Health Mongolia’s National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) has joined hands with DeepTek to improve its screening capabilities and make the process faster and affordable. The NCCD is responsible for infectious disease control in Mongolia and plays a crucial role in preventing and controlling the spread of contagious diseases.

DeepTek’s solution has “end-to-end workflow”, which ushers the much-needed last-mile approach in bridging the gaps in disease elimination. It seamlessly integrates with mobile X-ray units to ensure instant triaging / pre-screening and make imaging assessment, diagnosis, and reporting seamless even in the remotest part of the world.

After several successful installations in India and screening of 200,000 plus TB screening over the last two years, DeepTek is committed to innovating through technology and delivering significant impact in the coming years across the globe. AI technology can also help bedside, at home, or office imaging and ensure minimal loss of productivity and access to treatment plans chalked out by experts across miles.

Tsolmon Boldoo, Epidemiologist, TB Surveillance & Research Department NCCD, Mongolia, says, “Mongolia is one of the 30 countries in the world with a high burden of tuberculosis (TB). The prevalence of the disease is 757 per 100,000 population. And the incidence rate is 428 per 100,000 population. However, the current case detection rate is only 30%. Thus, the introduction of this artificial intelligence system will strengthen the capacity of radiologists and TB doctors to detect TB. It will also be possible to effectively organize active case finding in remote villages and regions.

By using Genki, we’ll be able to suggest to patients what disease the abnormality connects to. Moreover, we’ll be able to compare the results of the questionnaire with the results of the laboratory.”

Ajit Patil, Co-Founder, DeepTek, commented, “At DeepTek, we are developing cutting edge technology solutions to make radiology more accurate, affordable and accessible. By bringing community TB screening and AI together, we can improve the health of our community and save lives; while enabling substantial cost savings. We will continue to innovate to win the fight against TB.”

DeepTek’s solutions have undergone several independent third-party validation studies by WHO organizations like STOP TB (Genea) and Friends of International TB Relief (Vietnam). Its offerings are being used by more than 350 hospitals and imaging centres across India and APAC region.