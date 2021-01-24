DEERIKA announces ‘4 Din Bachat hi Bachat’ campaign ahead of Republic Day 2021

New Delhi: Ahead of India’s 72nd Republic Day, DEERIKA Hypermarket – the retail arm of DJT Corporation & Investments – today announced its 4 Din Bachat hi Bachat campaign with exciting offers for customers at all its outlets, that will run from 23rd till 26th January.

Intent on spreading a cartful of happiness, DEERIKA is offering huge discounts of between 50% and 70% on products ranging from grocery and gourmet food items such as sugar, vegetables, salt, oil, rice and more.

Besides the special offers, Bachat hi Bachat includes ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’, ‘Buy 2 get 1 Free’, Shop for ₹2,000 and get ₹ 2,000 back offers on categories such as home appliances, daily essentials, electronics, homeware and fashion, among others. Considering the ongoing winter season, DEERIKA is also offering special discounts on winter apparels – blazers, jackets, blankets, shoes and suchlike – at more than 50% discount.

Established in January 2020, DEERIKA’s flagship Hypermarket is a one-stop shop for all daily needs, with convenient return and refund policies. DEERIKA has seen its customer base reaching more than 1,00,000 in the past year. DEERIKA provides customers with value-for-money offers on grocery, fresh produce, utensils, crockery, home appliances and clothing for men, women and children. It also houses top brands as well as its private-label products in the 50,000 sq. ft. Hypermarket.

Reflecting on the campaign, Akash Anand, Managing Director – DEERIKA said, “We are delighted to roll out the much-awaited ‘4 Din Bachat hi Bachat’ campaign, the first of many initiatives for customers in 2021. We want all our customers to welcome 2021 with cheerfulness and optimism. We are excited and hopeful that 2021 will be prosperous for our customers and everyone at Deerika. Moreover, we are grateful for the encouraging response from customers since the launch of our first flagship Hypermarket in Sector 51, Gurugram. ‘4 Din Bachat hi Bachat’ is offering great discounts to cheer customers for an exciting year. With mega discounts on all essential commodities and more, we offer value products across various categories under one roof. Moreover, with our expanded assortment and seasonal offers, customers are assured of value, quality and affordability across all products.”

Recently, DEERIKA also launched Express Stores – convenience stores for daily essentials in residential localities of Sector 57 and Sector 15 as well as DLF Phase 3 in Gurugram. DEERIKA caters to the needs of retail customers as well as the business requirements of mom & pop stores, kirana’s, offices and institutions in the region. The store is open every day between 9:00 am and 9:00 pm, benefitting early morning and late evening customers.

DEERIKA offers free home delivery within two hours (for orders placed before 6:00 pm) with no minimum amount on orders currently. By the end of FY2021, it plans to reduce the delivery time by 75%.