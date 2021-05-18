DEERIKA paves the way forward for Modern trade stores, in the wake of the COVID 19 crisis

New Delhi: As the nation grapples with the pandemic’s deadly second wave, individuals, institutions and governments are collectively working hard to contain COVID’s swift spread. Driven by the unprecedented healthcare crisis, organisations are striving to support the communities they serve.

As a responsible corporate citizen, DEERIKA – the one-stop retail shop – is changing how the retail sector operates by providing a safe and secure environment for its customers as well as employees. With lockdown and curfew restrictions in many states forcing people to remain indoors, consumers are only stepping out for purchasing essential items.

Given the current scenario, DEERIKA has implemented several safety measures to keep people worry-free when they enter its hypermarket. For example, the retail outlet is allowing customers to book store visits in advance from the safe confines of their homes. Customers can book any timeslot as per their convenience and purchase essentials accordingly. Besides, DEERIKA has gone a step further by encouraging customers to place online orders to avoid the risks of physical proximity. The store guarantees that all online orders will be delivered to customers’ doorsteps the same day.

Additionally, DEERIKA has implemented some unique initiatives for its employees. For instance, those testing positive for COVID-19 are entitled to 15-days’ mandatory paid leave. Also, every employee at its stores undergoes proper temperature checks thrice a day while wearing secured masks and gloves are compulsory for all employees.

As the famous opening lines from Charles Dickens’ seminal novel on the French Revolution ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ goes: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us…”

Both 2020 and 2021 are years summarised vividly via these lines, with coronavirus concerns gripping the whole world and unleashing an unparalleled health and economic crisis. Considering the evolving situation, as and when required, DEERIKA will be undertaking more measures to safeguard the health and well-being of its customers and employees.