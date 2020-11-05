Deerika to Launch 10 New Stores in Gurugram by March 2021

DEERIKA Hypermarket – the retail arm of DJT Corporation & Investments – today announced plans to launch 10 new stores in Gurugram by March 2021, aiming to expand its presence in the region. Deerika has also launched Express stores – convenient stores for daily essentials in residential localities in sector 57, sector 15 and DLF Phase 3, Gurugram.

Established in January 2020, DEERIKA’s flagship Hypermarket and one-stop-shop has seen its customer base reaching 1,00,000 in the past 10 months. It now foresees the online delivery strengthening its business in Gurugram. DEERIKA provides customers with value-for-money offers on grocery, fresh produce, utensils, crockery, home appliances and clothing for men, women and children. It houses top brands as well as its private-label products in its 50,000 sq. ft. Hypermarket.

The store sizes will vary from 45,000 to 50,000 sq. ft., including some of 5,000 sq. ft. DEERIKA also offers free home delivery to customers within two hours (if orders are placed before 6:00 PM) with no minimum amount for orders currently. By the end of FY2021, it plans to reduce the delivery time by 75%.

In line with DEERIKA’s business objective of being leaders in the retail segment in Gurugram, Akash Anand, Managing Director – DEERIKA said, “We have seen an encouraging response from customers since the launch of our first flagship Hypermarket in Sector 51, Gurugram, setting a solid foundation for DEERIKA. This is a testimony to customers’ trust in the quality of our service and we will continue living up to the trust they have reposed in us. Moreover, in offering an enhanced experience to customers, we plan to launch 10 new stores across Gurugram by the end of this fiscal. We are confident of moving ahead with the same momentum, meeting customers’ demand as we strive for double-digit growth in FY2022.”

DEERIKA caters to the needs of retail customers as well as the business requirements of mom & pop stores, kiranas, offices and institutions in the region. The store is open every day between 9:00 AM to 09:00 PM, benefitting early morning and late evening customers.