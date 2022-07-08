Defeating All Odds To Emerge Stronger Together

Follow the inspiring journey of the Indian women’s hockey team in Femina’s July 2022 issue

National, July 08, 2022: Victory is a thousand times sweeter for the underdog. This is especially true in the case of the Dream Team. Femina honours the Indian women’s hockey squad in its July 2022 issue, detailing the stories of struggle and ambition of the 16 team members, and their commitment to achieve a common goal – glory for India.

Femina’s Cover Story explores the journey through which they have carved a space that is unique to themselves. Currently representing India at the Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup in Spain and Netherlands this month, these women have evened the odds, silenced their critics, and overcome great challenges to emerge stronger together.

After a heartbreaking exit from the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021, the squad has bounced back both physically and mentally and is on its way to ever greater glory. The team members have shared with Femina their thoughts on teamwork, inspiration, family support and more.

Says goalkeeper Savita Punia, who is currently captaining the team, “Hockey is a high-intensity and injury-prone sport, which makes naturally-protective parents apprehensive about their children’s safety on the field. I’m glad The Tokyo Olympics has changed the perspective, with parents increasingly encouraging their girls to join the sport. I have been rather fortunate to have received my family’s support right from the start, for which I am ever grateful.”

Talking about the lessons she has learned, Rani, long-time captain of the team who is currently recovering from an injury, shares: “Sports has taught me important lessons: never give up, never lose courage, keep pushing harder and moving forward… I apply the values I have learned in hockey to my life as well.”

Deepak Lamba, CEO of Worldwide Media Ltd, said, “Femina has always been about inspiring stories. We are privileged to celebrate these remarkable women who are reshaping the landscape of hockey. We believe these narratives will encourage the next generation of sportswomen in India; the timing is perfect to showcase these players as they strive for success and break barriers.” Ambika Muttoo, Editor-in-Chief of Femina, said, “The women’s Indian hockey team has made a name for itself with its strong performance. Each member of the team has a unique story of grit and perseverance, of challenging the status quo and emerging victorious. They have set themselves high standards, proving that women can achieve anything their minds are set on.”

