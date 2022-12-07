Defining moments in the Automotive Sector : Increasing shift towards SUVs, Adventure Sports, Off-Roading

As per Global Market Insights report, Off-Road Vehicles (ORV) Market size surpassed USD 15 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. The rising popularity of recreational and sports activities including ATV races and snowmobile championships across the globe will propel the industry growth. High power and torque offered by off-road vehicles are supporting their market demand in utility applications. Here are the top 5 Tyres used in SUVs which are improving the ride experience.

1. GEOLANDAR X-CV: The GEOLANDAR X-CV was built from the ground up with technology to take on today’s luxury sport crossovers and SUVs. With optimized all-season performance, powerful wet braking and a refined, quiet ride, this proud member of the GEOLANDAR family defines luxury performance.

2. MICHELIN LATITUDE SPORT 3 : The new Latitude Sport 3 (LS3) is the third generation of Latitude on-road SUV and CUV tyres in the MICHELIN line-up. The design of the new tyre conveys an image of power and control and is capable of supporting the vehicle weight and driver expectations with enhanced safety performance, while delivering outstanding grip on all types of on-road surfaces.

3.BRIDGESTONE ALENZA 001: Designed for luxury SUVs, the Alenza 001 is engineered to maximise vehicle potential on both wet and dry roads with confidence and comfort. Offering high-level braking performance, outstanding tyre life, and enhanced grip in wet and dry conditions, Bridgestone Alenza tyres deliver a dynamic and luxurious driving experience.

4.CEAT SecuraDrive SUV : The CEAT SecuaDrive SUV is a tubeless tyre available in 16 and 17 inches size range. There are 5 sizes available with variety of sidewalls and widths. The SecuaDrive SUV tyre is an ideal fitment for cars like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

5.MRF Wanderer AT: MRF Wanderer At is specially designed for SUVs, this tyre offers good durability and high resistance to cuts and damages. Popular among car-makers as an original equipment, it performs well on as well as off the tarmac. Ideal for- Rough/off-road surfaces as well as highways.