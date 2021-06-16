Del Monte launches India’s first packaged King Coconut Water

Mumbai: Del Monte, the premium packaged foods brands from FieldFresh Foods, today announced the launch of its packaged King Coconut Water, which is renowned for its superior health and taste benefits.

Del Monte is the first brand in India to offer King Coconut Water and raises the bar in the fast-growing packaged coconut water segment as consumers increasingly adopt healthier lifestyles.

A native of Sri Lanka, King Coconut water is loaded with electrolytes and is considered a natural sports drink. This drink helps hydrate and replenish lost body fluids whether it’s post a workout or a hot day in the sun through nutrients like Sodium, Potassium, Calcium etc. King coconut water surpasses all other coconuts when it comes to taste. It is naturally sweeter with a slight nutty flavor, it contains less than 60kcal.

Del Monte’s King Coconut Water, which is 100% preservative free, comes in limited edition offer of 250 ml tetra pack for Rs 269. It is available at leading modern retail outlets as well as online at amazon.in and grofers with attractive introductory offers.

Says Yogesh Bellani, CEO – FieldFresh Foods: “We are delighted to bring to India what is regarded as the best variety of coconut water in the world. Today, customers are prioritizing high quality, immunity boosting foods and look for hygiene safe options. Del Monte’s preservative free and world-class packaging keeps the goodness of King Coconut Water intact. We have received phenomenally positive response to the product during pre-launch trials and believe that we have a highly differentiated offering in this fast growing category.”

The packaged coconut water market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23 %. As per research undertaken by FieldFresh Foods, in the post pandemic era, one in two customers intends to spend more on health and wellness products/supplements to boost health and immunity.