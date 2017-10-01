Delegation from Malaysia’s Selangor state meets Suresh Prabhu

The Chief Minister of the Malaysian state of Selangor, Dato’ Seri Mohamed Azmin Bin Ali, along with a 10-member delegation of the Selangor Investment Mission, met the Commerce and Industry Minister, Shri Suresh Prabhu, in New Delhi on 29th September.

Prior to his meeting with the Commerce and Industry Minister, the Chief Minister of Selangor had also visited Chennai and Hyderabad to explore investment and business opportunities.

In his interaction with Shri Prabhu, the Chief Minister applauded Genome Valley of Hyderabad for their cutting edge technology and expressed his State’s interest in collaboration with India in the field of biotechnology, ICT, life sciences, transport, and logistics. The Commerce and Industry Minister conveyed India’s interest in mutual cooperation in new and emerging areas such as biotechnology, influence in agriculture, disease control and other research areas.

The Chief Minister of Selangor requested India’s support for the development of regional smart cities to tap into India’s expertise and talent pool in this endeavor.

Both sides expressed keenness to explore potential commercial and investment opportunities and Shri Prabhu urged Malaysian companies to take advantage of the investment prospects available under India’s flagship programmes such as Make in India, Skill India and Invest India.