Delfrez Introduces New Drool worthy Ready-to-Eat Snacks

Bengaluru, 23rd February 2023: Delfrez, India’s leading omnichannel poultry brand, is committed to disrupting the processed food sector by creating exquisite meaty delicacies of the highest quality and freshness. Being a ‘one-stop solution’ for all poultry needs, the company has added a new assortment of mouth-watering, ready-to-eat snack alternatives like Momos, Tikka, Kebabs, and Gravy.

As a ‘truly fresh, truly natural’ brand, Delfrez’s lip-smacking range of ready-to-eat snacks is 100% devoid of antibiotics, steroids, preservatives, and artificial additives. It provides a quick, yet healthy and guilt-free way to fulfill one’s cravings throughout the day. Being a premium quality brand, these newly introduced Delfrez products are offered at a reasonable price range, starting from just Rs.149/- and are made ready with a minimal cooking time of just 6-8 minutes. There are 9 delicious chicken-based products like Butter Chicken, Chicken Korma, Chicken Chips, Chicken Bone Stock, BBQ Chicken Wings, Chicken Hot Wings, Chicken Tikka, Chicken Cheese Momos, and Kalmi Kebab. All of Defrez’s products are prepared with 100% fresh quality meat and ingredients.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Vinay Sharma, GM – Retail, Delfrez said; “Being a widely preferred meat brand across India, we wanted to expand our portfolio and offer our customers a variety of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat alternatives, to ease the cooking experience overall. Gone are the days when kebabs, momos, and tikkas were only ordered at dine-in restaurants or takeaways. We have observed a dynamic shift in consumers opting for such easy snacking alternatives which can be made at the convenience of their homes. With our company known to follow the ‘farm to fork’ concept, ensuring utmost freshness and quality at all stages, these new ranges of product offerings are sure to be an added testimony to it.”

The new ranges of products are now available across all the 200+ stores of Delfrez in India.