Delhi-Based Digital Agency, Socially India, Launches Pro-Bono Grassroots Initiative

Delhi-based boutique digital agency, Socially India, launches #Allies4Change – a social initiative wherein the company intends to adopt one grassroots organization NGO for a minimum of 6 months and handle their digital marketing pro-bono.

Campaign Inspiration:

As per Ankita Mahabir, Founder, Socially India, the inspiration for this campaign came from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, many of us had to face extreme circumstances and somehow, at Socially we made it through the other end. That got us thinking about how we could do our part to give back – especially to the grassroots organizations that worked tirelessly through the pandemic. The past two years have made us realize that there’s a lot we can do with the skills and resources we have, and as a company, we decided to put that into action.”

Depending on campaign success, the company aims to adopt up to 2 organizations in a calendar year. The eventual goal is to provide the NGOs with enough tools to manage their strategies after the 6-month engagement period. The company will also be available for continued guidance. The first organization will be announced in January 2022.

Using Professional Skills for a Positive Impact:

Grassroots organizations across India will be able to participate in the #Allies4Change campaign through a simple online application form.

Application form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfjOZCajuLwo09SbNeagylO3Z4pMwpD_kRi74HCJUWkejTFmw/viewform

“As marketers, we sometimes forget that we have at our disposal one of the most powerful tools in this day & age to drive social change. Our goal with #Allies4Change is to use our skills to provide grassroots organizations in India the support and guidance they need to achieve their goals via digital – be it anything from awareness to fund-raising.”

– Nancy, Digital Strategy Lead, Socially India

#Allies4Change also hopes to inspire other professionals to also use their skills to make a positive change and impact – no matter how big or small, every little bit makes a difference.

