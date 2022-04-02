Delhi-based NGO Udayan Care Opens IT Centre To Make Underprivileged Youth Employable

New Delhi, April 2022: Udayan Care, Delhi based NGO launched an IT Centre in Kasna (Greater Noida) to support the underserved youth to become employable. The IT Centre is being supported by Mercer Consulting India & Shikshadaan. The NGO has chosen Kasna area because it is centrally located in Greater Noida surrounded by villages Dandha, Khanpur, Sirsha, Gharbara Lucksar and Chuhtpur village.

Reaching out to the youth at the critical age of 18-25 years, Udayan Care aims to build a strong skill training program for these youth so that they are ready to earn a livelihood for themselves and their respective families. The NGO’s initiative has come up as a measure of relief for several youths who were deprived of the resources to access digital literacy, skilled training, and employability.

“Kasna center is set up to serve the underserved community of Kasna Village and its surrounding villages within the radius of 5-6 kilometers. We are providing Basic computer skills to advance job-oriented courses at our center for the youth between the age of 18-25 and place them in relevant entry-level jobs. Our courses are certified by Microsoft and Tally education Pvt. Ltd, apart from IT skills we also trained Youth for their holistic development through personality development and soft skills classes.” said Manoj Shrivastava, Asst Director-UCIT Programme, Udayan Care.

Short-term employability courses will be provided particularly in Data entry, Tally e-accounts and Basic fundamental courses in keeping with industry demand tracked by sector experts guiding the NGO. Apart from training, the centre will also ensure overall job readiness, and connect them to potential employers for placement.

The NGO will be focused only on undergraduates who have high creative skills, keen to learn and ready to do a job, and improve their family’s financial status. The centre will charge a nominal fee of Rs. 300 – 500 per month for each course and also provide freeships and discounts based on the financial condition of their families.

Udayan Care already runs 15 centres in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. In Noida, the NGo runs IT Centres at HCL – Udayan Care Yuvakendra, Sector 57, Udayan Care Computer Learning Centre, Bhangel and Jagshanti – Udayan Care Computer Learning Centre, Gamma 1. Greater Noida.