Delhi Education Minister launches Report on Arts Curriculum by NalandaWay Foundation for Students from Underserved Communities

New Delhi, April 2023 – Delhi Education Minister Ms. Atishi today launched the Delhi Arts Curriculum report on the innovative arts curriculum developed by the NalandaWay Foundation for students from underserved communities in Delhi. The report promises to provide valuable insights into the transformative impact of art-based education.

The Delhi Arts Curriculum, which was piloted in nine government schools in Delhi has transformed the lives of 3980 students and 89 teachers and has enabled students aged three to ten to develop specific competencies in five different art forms, including visual arts, music, dance, theatre, and media arts. In addition to fostering creative abilities, the curriculum also focuses on the development of social-emotional skills that are crucial for success in life.

The report launch event was held at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Rouse Avenue, New Delhi, and included an art exhibit featuring an installation created by the students, as well as other artwork produced during the pilot project. The event is open to the public from 10 am to 6 pm on Wednesday 19th April 2023

The NalandaWay Foundation’s collaboration with the Directorate of Education, GNCTD has transformed schools into vibrant and artful spaces that enable creative exploration for both students and teachers. The report launch event is an excellent opportunity to witness the transformative power of art-based education and gain valuable insights into its impact on underserved communities.