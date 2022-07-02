Delhi employees at Allergan, an AbbVie Company, volunteer at the annual Week of Possibilities event to support the local community

New Delhi – July 2022 – Today, employees from Allergan, an AbbVie company, in Delhi participated in its annual Week of Possibilities volunteering program, which unites employees around the world with a single purpose: to give back to local communities through volunteering. Approximately 55 employees from across Delhi, joined forces with iVolunteer, a trusted nonprofit to complete a hands-on project to benefit the local community, impacting 600+ marginalized school going children and their families.

“All of us at Allergan are thrilled to be coming together in person for the Week of Possibilities, one of the most anticipated annual volunteer initiatives across our company, globally.” said Mr. Suresh Pattathil, Managing Director & General Manager, Allergan, an AbbVie company. “Giving back is a cornerstone of who we are, and we look forward to making a meaningful impact where we live and work alongside our colleagues here in Delhi and around the world.”

Employees in Delhi refurbished and decorated the exterior and interior walls of 6 classrooms of Ramjas Primary School, by painting various artwork related to academic work and social messages, impacting 600 students, all of whom come from families of daily wage workers living in the neighboring slums. The classroom walls were run down as the school was closed, due to the impact of COVID-19. This mural painting activity of the walls transformed the school into a vibrant, fresh learning space for students, to rekindle their interest in education.

In each Week of Possibilities location, service projects are selected to ensure that Allergan volunteer efforts, align with the greatest needs of the local community. Local projects are designed and implemented in partnership with iVolunteer who work closely with the communities being served.

AbbVie’s Week of Possibilities started in 2014 and is now a global tradition for the company. It is funded in part by the AbbVie Foundation and focuses on service projects in the local communities in which AbbVie employees live and work around the world.