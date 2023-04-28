Delhi girl and Femina Miss India 2023 -1st Runner-Up Shreya Poonja receives warm welcome at IGI airport

New Delhi, April 28, 2023: Delhi girl Shreya Poonja(22), who was recently crowned as Femina Miss India 2023- 1st Runner-Up, received a warm welcome at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi today. The beauty pageant finale was held in Imphal, Manipur.

Shreya’s family, her mother Bharti Poonja, and her father Sanjay Poonja, her relatives, friends, and neighbours swarmed the airport to receive the beauty queen.

In the evening a home welcome is planned at Shreya’s Malviya Nagar residence. Shreya has a packed-up week and she will be engaged in different events.

On arriving in her hometown -Delhi, which she has done proud, Shreya expressed gratitude to her parents and supporters for such a warm welcome. Shreya stated, “It has been a very emotional homecoming for me. I am overwhelmed with the love showered on me by my nears and dears. It is this encouragement that has made me reach this far. I particularly want to thank my parents for the faith they put in me and it is the result of this belief of my parents in my abilities that I was able to do so well at the pageant.”

Shreya is a pure Delhi bred girl, fun-loving and fond of ‘Gol Gappas’. She has done her schooling from St. Anthony’s Senior Secondary School and graduated in Economics from Deshbandhu College.