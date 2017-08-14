Delhi to Host 4th India – International MSME & Startup Expo 2017

In the words of Shri. Rajnish Goenka, Chairman – MSMEs Development Forum, “We aim to attune to the unique needs of the MSME & start-up community and to provide solutions to them to combat the challenges and critical issues concerning operations. The primary focus of the expo is to motivate the youth & prospective entrepreneurs to start their own enterprise and also educate them regarding the main difference between start-up and MSME.”

One of the unique feature of the Startup Fest this year is that a select group of 20 startups will be shortlisted to showcase their ideas, products, and services to the dignitaries and the participating delegates. MSME Development Forum will provide complimentary stalls to these 20 shortlisted start-ups worth 1 Lakh each.

This year, MSME Development Forum has also come up with a special initiative for w omen entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from the SC/ST category. These entrepreneurs can set up their stalls for free at the expo by just registering at MSME’s website on first cum first serve basis. The main motto of this initiative is to boost budding women entrepreneurs and SC/ST entrepreneurs along with creating more such opportunities in India. The Forum endeavours to help the government by educating, promoting, reviving and accelerating the growth of MSMEs, Startups, Innovators, Women, ST/SC/OBC and Dalits, etc., to strengthen the socio-economic structure and to generate new entrepreneurship and create new job opportunities for 65% of the youth of India.

Since its inception, MSME Development Forum has worked as a catalyst between the central/state government, business community and budding young entrepreneurs for policy making & successful implementation of government’s initiatives like Skill India, Make in India, Digital India, Startup India and Stand-Up India, Smart Cities etc., by organising expos, trade f airs, summits, meets, conferences, seminars, road-shows and workshops.

The main focus of India’s only International MSME expo is to provide youth and prospective entrepreneurs a much needed unified global networking platform to exhibit their product and services. This not only helps them in exploring new business opportunities but also acts as a body where they can voice their opinions and grievances and find a solution through dialogue with the government. The 4th International MSME & Start-Up Expo 2017 is supported by Start-Up India, DIPP, MSME Ministry and Make In India along with state participation from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Chhattisgarh government.

Like earlier years, more than fifteen Union & State Ministers and other stake holders such as prospective entrepreneurs, innovators, corporate, PSUs, banks, industries, businessman, foreign countries/ embassies/ delegates, investors, business chambers & associations, service support providers, buyers/ sellers/ franchisers, universities and media are participating in this e xpo. Apart from these more than 20000 visitors, 250 Exhibitors, 50 overseas participants, 12 concurrent summit and 100 B2B & B2C meetings will also be the part of this mega E xpo.

It is believed that India can achieve next level economic growth via MSMEs. The forum also connects global MSME’s for mutual business promotion, identifies cross border partnership opportunities and creates a strong platform for key decision makers, business leaders to strengthen the MSME sector. MSME Development Forum is a non-profit and non-political organization, working with the objective to revive & accelerate the growth of MSME Sector, particularly LAGHU UDHYAMIs.

MSME Development Forum is organizing this event in association with India Trade Promotion Organization as the Co-organizer, FICCI as industry partner and KPMG as its knowledge partner.

For Stall bookings further details on the Expo, please log on to http://msmedfexpo.org/.