Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair concluded with an impressive footfall

Informa Markets in India, India’s leading B2B exhibitions organizer, recently concluded the 9th edition of Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair (DJGF), North India’s biggest International Jewellery trade show. DJGF was back in its in-person format, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi after a gap of 2 years.

The show witnessed the presence of renowned personalities such as Chief Guests – Shri Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana and Shri Satyendra Jain – Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly along with key dignitaries – Mr. PK Gupta – Additional Chief Secretary Govt of Delhi; Mr. Ashish Pethe – Chairman, All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council and Partner – Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers; Mr. Yogesh Singhal, President TBJA, Delhi, Mr. Mahendra Tayal, President HJMA and Ms. Pallavi Mehra, Group Director, Informa Markets in India amongst an industry gathering.

The Expo was marked by the presence of high profile dignitaries, from ministers, to associations and media from the gem and jewellery industry, all under one roof. It had over 12500 Buyers from various locations, along with fully occupied buyer seller meets, house full conference. DJGF showcased an array of 850 + designer brands and 15000+ unique designs. Some highlights of the expo included the launch of SHAKTI – Women Achievers Awards Jointly with the Gems & Jewellery Trade Council of India (GJTCI). The launch of SHAKTI was an effort for supporting the initiative– ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ taken by Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The Amrut Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India this far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. SHAKTI felicitated the brilliance of women entrepreneurs, business owners, and corporate professionals from the Gems and Jewellery industry in India.

Shri Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana present at the Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair said, ”Such an event helps hundreds of exhibitors from North India. The Indian jewellery & gems industry has made a notable mark and the government has supported in the promotion of this industry”. He also graciously invited the Indian jewellery & gems industry to the state of Haryana and promised that the state government will continue to promote the industry by providing acres of lands for establishing the entire infrastructure in the region.

Chief Guest – Shri Satyendar Jain, Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly congratulated the entire team of Informa Markets in India for conducting such a great exhibition. Mr. Jain added, “Our approach would be to highlight the importance of increasing the value of jewellery, its endorsement and how it needs to be preserved. The Indian jewellery & gems industry contributes 4-7.5% to the GDP and 14% to the export trade of the country”. He also focused on promoting the industry which currently employs more than 5 million skilled labourers across the country.

Speaking on the return of DJGF in the physical format, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “Returning in the physical format after a gap of 2 years, DJGF reinforced a sense of trust in the jewellery market with over 200 participants showcasing an array of unique and trending jewellery. With this return, DJGF reinforced the bond amongst the jewellery community, Government & Investors. Informa Markets in India stands by the Indian Government’s endeavours of a significant growth in the gems and jewellery sector by serving as a facilitator and bringing in the organised jewellery fraternity together under one roof.”

While addressing the gathering, Yogesh Singhal, President TBJA, Delhi, appreciated the Government’s hallmark law and said that “such government policies will maintain the goodwill and transparency in the jewellery & gems industry.”

The three-day expo was supported by The Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA), Gems & Jewellery Trade Council of India, Delhi Jewellers Association, Maliwada Jewellers Association, Meerut Bullion Traders Association, All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation and many more. The fair represented Jewellery wholesalers, retailers, importers & exporters, Jewellery manufacturers, Diamond, Gemstone, Pearl suppliers & traders, precious metal and Jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, and representatives from trade and governmental organizations, all under one roof to meet, connect, network and grow their business. Products of different styles and designs from Gold, Diamonds, Gemstones, Silver & Loose stones categories along with machineries are being showcased over 850+ different kinds of brands.

The list of exhibitors this year included Beera Jewellers, Unique Chains Pvt Ltd., Royal Chains Pvt Ltd., Heera Jewellers, Future Diamond Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. amongst others. As a precursor, DJGF held a series of successful road shows for the jewellery community in North Indian cities like Lucknow, Ambala & Meerut. On ground shop-to-shop activities over 25 cities across India were also part of the pre-event activities.

The DJGF was an intrinsic part of the ‘Festival of Business – Ushering Economic Resurgence’ campaign by Informa Markets in this festive season. Festival of Business is a medley of 10 back-to-back shows till October end across different verticals in the physical, digital and hybrid formats. It has been curated to help discover the joy of in-person re-union, cementing bonds, networking, driving business objectives, spotting innovations through touch and feel, gathering marketing intelligence, and arriving at customized solutions through different platforms under the umbrella of each B2B show.

DJGF was amply supported by its AllSecure & Travel Safety Guidelines – a safety standard initiative that provides attendees and participants the reassurance and confidence that they are participating in a safe and controlled environment. These international protocols are based on the broader principles of Physical Distancing, Protect & Detect, Cleaning & Hygiene and detailed Communications on these principles.