Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Awards IPMS contract to the Mansycom – Nadhi – Excelize Consortium

New Delhi: Mansycom-Nadhi-Excelize Consortium has been awarded a cloud-based Integrated Project Monitoring Software (IPMS) contract from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Ltd. (IPMS-01R/2020) for Development, Implementation and Maintenance of the Integrated Project Monitoring Software (IPMS) for the Civil, Electrical & System Works for the upcoming projects of DMRC over a 5 year period.

The IPMS solution will go live in March 2021 and will be supported and maintained by the Consortium for the contract period. The consortium consists of Delhi-based Mansycom Consultants Pvt Ltd as the Lead Partner, Chennai-based Nadhi Information Technologies Pvt Ltd as the Technology Partner and Aurangabad-based Excelize Engineering Services Pvt Ltd as the Delivery Partner.

The IPMS will be based on Nadhi’s nPulse™ platform, which is a leading “Made in India” platform for integrated project controls. The platform will be configured and customized to meet DMRC’s requirements.

DMRC teams will access the application using public cloud services to manage deliverables, resolve issues, collect field data, share files, submittals, drive project performance and get project insights using various dashboards. The software will enable a seamless flow of data from sites to various HQs and various project officials with personalized dashboards and appropriate interfaces with Autodesk BIM 360 Design models and Oracle Primavera project schedules. The solution will store construction time data linked to BIM 360 Design models for visual project construction monitoring. The cloud-based IPMS is expected to ensure timely and within-budget delivery of the various upcoming metro projects of DMRC.

Users will interact with the platform through a mobile app for capturing various data and photographs from the site. The project schedule and the 3D model will be inter-linked to ensure tight integration between BIM models and schedules.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Suresh Kumar Gupta, Managing Director of Mansycom Consultants said “The IPMS Project from DMRC is a very prestigious contract as DMRC is the largest metro operator in the country and continues to grow and expand its network. This consortium is easily the best suited for a project of this kind as each of the three partners have complementary yet wide-ranging experience in delivering integrated project monitoring and management solutions. This will be a significant milestone for all the three consortium partners.”

Mr. Pratap Dhopte, Managing Director of Excelize Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd. said, “We have participated in the development of 5D BIM system at Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRCL) which has given us the expertise to enhance the development of the IPMS. Working with DMRC is a major milestone for Excelize and we are delighted to collaborate with Mansycom and Nadhi in this journey. We look forward to building a stronger relationship and participating in more such challenging projects with them going forward.”

Kalyan Vaidyanathan, Co-Founder & CEO of Nadhi Information Technologies said, “This contract is a great opportunity for us to deploy nPulse™ to help achieve the IPMS objectives of DMRC. And this deployment will be a significant milestone for us and a validation of our value proposition. We look forward to this collaborative journey with our consortium partners and to more such successful engagements.”

Mansycom Consultants is perhaps the first organization in India, founded by a senior construction management professional and a civil engineer from IIT Delhi & MBA from FMS, which started providing consulting services using BIM technology for engineering spatial coordination to the international and domestic construction and infrastructure industry. Mansycom Consultants currently offers architectural and engineering consulting services on 3D BIM/ Virtual Design and Construction (4D-5D) technology platform for the purposes of improving the planning, design and construction processes in the construction and infrastructure industry for ensuring timely and within budget delivery of projects. It has been providing BIM services to the metro rail sector since 2014 onwards. Many of the leading real estate developers, EPC contractors, government and public sector organizations have been its clients and nearly 10 implementations on 5D BIM platform have been executed in India over the last 15 years.

Nadhi Information Technologies, a company incubated from the IIT Madras Research Park is founded by civil engineers from IIT Madras. Nadhi has developed a technology solution for integrated project controls called nPulse™ that has been successfully adopted in over 250 projects across 2 continents, 25 countries, and is regularly used by 1000s of users. nPulse™ has been deployed in infrastructure projects ranging from transmission lines, substations, power plants, solar power, highways, bridges, port, railways, as well as real estate projects including residential and commercial buildings. Nadhi’s clients in India include the 3 of the top 10 EPC companies and 5 of the top 10 real estate developers. nPulse™, is a Made-In-India solution that is a secure and easy-to-use online integrated project management software platform designed to drive real-time collaboration across multiple organizations.

Excelize Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd. is a global architectural services firm delivering quality Building Information Modelling (BIM) & 2D CAD solutions to clients in India, the Middle East, UK and US. Established in 2004 in the US with India Offshore Centre, it currently has offices in Qatar, US, UK and India. Excelize is familiar with the standards and initiatives and has participated in the development of 5D BIM system at Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRCL). Excelize is committed to helping owners, especially governments, in achieving broad efficiencies in the design, construction and operation of their built assets and see BIM standards as a crucial element to achieving this. This includes striving to keep alongside the specific needs and requirements of the design, construction and operation communities to continually enhance the tools and methodologies to meet emerging needs.