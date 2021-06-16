Delhi RWAs bat for uninterrupted doorstep delivery of fuel amid COVID-19

New Delhi: Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Delhi have come forward to ensure the uninterrupted doorstep delivery of fuel amid COVID-19. All Dwarka Residents Federation (ADRF) supports an app-based door-to-door fuel delivery service provider to offer 24X7 doorstep delivery of fuel in West Delhi.

Though coronavirus cases have been on the decline, most of the population is relying on e-commerce for the doorstep delivery of essential items such as groceries, medicines and now fuel.

“We take pride in endorsing The Fuel Delivery’s initiative. The demand for fuel has increased exponentially during the lockdown, and this initiative facilitates doorstep delivery at one click and ensures convenience to customers. With its pathbreaking operational model and leveraging emerging technologies, The Fuel Delivery will redefine the energy landscape in India,” said Mr. Ajit Swami President of ADRF. The requirement of power would increase in Delhi with businesses opening up and the mercury rising, so we do not want residents of RWAs and our other members to face the trouble and why not when such an amazing service is available.

Commenting on this, Mr Rakshit Mathur, Founder, and CEO, The Fuel Delivery, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has led to travel restrictions, thereby compounding the hardships of consumers. The doorstep delivery of fuel offers contactless delivery adhering to social distancing norms and save customers from the hassle of long queues at fuel stations. This is a commendable step taken by the All Dwarka Residents Federation (ADRF) in line with our commitment to ensure a superior customer experience even during the lockdown. We are enthused by their overwhelming response. To date, we have received several orders from metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and Delhi.”

Doorstep fuel delivery has become a necessity amid these unprecedented times. The Fuel Delivery has played an instrumental role in augmenting the battle against COVID-19 by ensuing uninterrupted diesel delivery services to housing societies and a few healthcare institutions.

According to reports on the preliminary sales data of state-owned fuel retailers, diesel consumption has soared by 75% to 1.93 million tonnes in the first half of May 2021 as compared to April 2021.

The Fuel Delivery had recently announced its entry into the Delhi market and is eyeing expansion plans in a phased manner to enter other key markets like Bengaluru Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Kolkata in the next 12 to 18 months. The fuel delivery market is fast evolving, with oil marketing companies entering into an agreement with start-ups in the segment. The segment has the potential for start-ups to become a ‘Fuel Ent’ (Fuel Entrepreneur) while generating employment at the grass-root level.

About The Fuel Delivery:

The Fuel Delivery (TFD) is an endeavour to largely solve the issue of managing the fuel requirement efficiently, cost-effectively & most importantly, safely. We deliver diesel to users in the manner prescribed by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) & licensed by PESO (Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization). With the help of an App, users are able to manage & track orders until delivery. Also, the app tracks customer’s usage, give timely & recurring notifications to end-user to monitor the requirement & be stress-free.

Easing it further, for our customers, our tanker monitoring system generates and provides an auto alert to Automated TFD Command & Control Center and the truck for re-fuelling is dispatched with a notification sent to the customer. Users can also download invoices with a click of a button. Subject to Government regulations, we endeavour to revolutionize fuel delivery in India by transporting high-speed diesel to the doorstep of customers. For more information, please visit https://www.thefueldelivery.com.