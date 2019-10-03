Delhi Sahodaya schools complex and Indraprastha Sahodaya schools organised Clean Yamuna Program to commemorate 150 years of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 1st October 2019 at Sonia Vihar Ghat.

The event was inaugurated by Shri Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

50 schools across Delhi-NCR came together to clean the Yamuna Bank. They removed the plastic, thermocol caps and other non-biodegradable waste from the banks.

The drive succeeded in collecting garbage which included discarded plastic waste in water. Ms Alka Kapoor, president Sahodaya schools said on the occasion “Children are the future of the country and we need to sensitize in them environmental consciousness at a tender age as they are the change makers of the society”

Donned in tricolor caps,the young voices echoed the message of Clean Yamuna – Dream Yamuna. This drive was undoubtedly a message to the education fraternity to retritate the importance of conserving the Elixir of life.