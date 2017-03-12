New Delhi : The Delhi School of Communication (DSC) conducted workshops on “Exciting Careers in Media and Communication” in Jesus and Mary, and Gargi College respectively. The seminar was conducted with an aim to engage with the student on new and exciting career opportunities in Media and Communication. The landscape of Media and Communication is changing rapidly, offering numerous new careers and inviting fresh talent. It is with the idea to familiarize students with these new careers that the workshops were conducted.

Students pursuing various programmes in Commerce and Humanities participated enthusiastically in this interactive session. Both the seminars saw students from various years of graduation, participating. The session began with a series of interactive Brand Games and saw the mentors from DSC busting some key media myths along the way. Students were made aware of alternate career options in various fields of Advertising, PR, Digital and Journalism. The winners for the Brand Games were also felicitated with prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ramola Kumar, Dean, DSC said, “There are numerous careers in media and communication about which the students are still not aware. The objective of this seminar was to help students, who are pursuing their graduation and are on the verge of deciding on a career path, to realize that there are many exciting options and opportunities for them. Whether you are creative or strategic or have a knack of words or are even good with numbers, the world of Media and Communication has something for everyone!’

While for Rupanjali Lahiri – Associate Director, DSC, the event was a great success. She said, ‘We are delighted with the response received for the seminars. Making the event interactive always helps and the best kind of learning is fun learning. I am glad the students had fun while going back with some food for thought.’