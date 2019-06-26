Delhi Students Tops in JEE Advance 2019

True to their basic DNA where winning has become a habit, FIITJEE is proud to announce the dominating Success of their Students in JEE Advanced, 2019. FIITJEE congratulates all their successful students for their consistently excellent results and wishes them Success & Excellence in their new endeavour.

Himanshu Gaurav Singh, AIR – 2,is a student of FIITJEE South Delhi Centre’s Three- Year Classroom Program. He is also a NTSE Scholar, KVPY Fellow, scored 495/500 in Class XII boards, qualified RMO, NSEP, INMO, INChO&INPhO and won Bronze Medal in APMO.

ArchitBubna AIR – 3, is a student of FIITJEE South Delhi Centre’s Four Year Classroom Program. He has been studying in FIITJEE South Delhi Centre since class VI. He joined in Little Genie in class VI, then joined Udaya Two Year Classroom Program (class VII & VIII) and finally Four Year Classroom Program (class IX – XII). He has qualified RMO and other Olympiads, Gold medal in IJSO 2016, Silver Medal in APhO 2018, scored 485/500 in class XII Boards and KVPY fellow.

Himanshu Gaurav Singh, AIR 2 said “Making it to the IIT has been my dream since childhood dreamand I am grateful to FIITJEE for helping me accomplish this dream. FIITJEE’s unique teaching methodology has helped me tremendously and the faculty was completely supportive who helped in strengthening my concepts and mould my thought process in the ideal way.

“Preparing students in a fundamental way from first principles with focus on in-depth understanding of concepts and development of analytical abilities have yet again paid off for our students. At FIITJEE, our aim is to train aspiring students in such a way that they are ready to scale JEE successfully.” Said Mr. RK Thakur, Director, FIITJEE, South Delhi Centre.

With the help of FIITJEE, I not only secured top rank in JEE Advanced 2019 but also achieved good positions in several other competitive exams. FIITJEE’s well trained faculty facilitated in strengthening my fundamental concepts of Science & Mathematics that helped me in creatively resolving complex and tricky problems in JEE Advanced successfully”. said ArchitBubna, AIR 3.

FIITJEE’s early edge programs are designed for students to start early in their preparation for JEE and help them adapt to the quantum jump in level of difficulty and secure a Top Rank in JEE.The success of our students at JEE each year bears testimony to the fact that our unique way of teaching along with pattern proof study material has succeeded in bringing the best in students. We congratulate all our successful students as well as our teachers for their hard effort to make it possible,” says Mr. R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE.