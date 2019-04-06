Delhi Times Fashion Week to raise the style quotient in the city

The Delhi Times Fashion Week is all geared up to amaze Delhities by bringing the best in the lifestyle space under one roof. The event is scheduled on 5th, 6th & 7th April at Roseate House, Aerocity. The gala event promises to up the fashion quotient of the city by showcasing collections and limited editions by eminent designers like Charu Parashar, Mandira Wirk, Narendra Kumar & others.

Delhi Times has consistently given impetus to the lifestyle scene in the city through their constant efforts. In addition to the outstanding collection, the event will also witness the presence of the crème de la crème of the fashion world including Sana Khan, Divya Khosla and Raimi Sen.

While the first day will see gorgeous celebrities like Sophie Choudry walking the ramp for fashion designer Mandira Wirk. The day two will have showstoppers like Aditi Hundia & Rahul Dev for designers Ashima Leena and Ali Ahmed. The super-stylish Fashion week will have a befitting end with a spectacular grand finale show by ace fashion designer Ritu Beri.

Through the three-day event, Delhi Times Fashion Week intends to bring the best of clothing & design for fashion-lovers in one place, to meet their varied needs and preferences.