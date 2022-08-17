Delhi welcomes its first ever biggest Music, Food and Fashion carnival Eat Sleep Repeat

If you are in love with the idea of food and music, then this isthe festival where you belong at.’Eat Sleep Repeat’ is theuptrend way of celebrating the joy of Music, Fashion &Food, happening at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium from 19thAugust to 21st August 2022. The biggest carnival will witness the marvellous performances by Maninder Buttar, Naalayak& Madhur Sharma.

The three days festival will have 20+ Artists Performances, Fashion Show, Flea Market, Face Paint, Dedicated Bar, Food & Beverages and many more fun activities. This festival is an excellent opportunity tospend some fun times with family as well as friends. Ithas stunning decor with selfie spots all across theFestival.

Get indulge in some mouth-watering bites & desserts, fill your foodie baskets, and let your tummy bloat withhappiness. The three days of vibrant lights, music, anddance along with powerful foot-tapping performances.

Where: Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

When: 19th-21st August 2022. The festival is celebratedevery year during August