Delhi’s Pragati Maidan witnessed huge crowd on the 2nd Day of AMRITPEX-2023, a National Philatelic Exhibition

The visitors were seen taking a keen interest in stamps that were being displayed on 1400 frames in Hall No. 5 of Pragati Maidan New Delhi, cynosure of which were stamps on Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and Netaji Subhash. Stamps on Ramayana, Buddha, Flora & Fauna, and places of historical significance were largely appreciated by those that visited the second day philately show.

Keeping in view the interest of youngsters and students, India Post specially organized workshops and symposia on story and letter writing including quiz and other competitive activities were organized during the occasion for philatelists’ enthusiasts. A student representing a leading school of New Delhi called Amit Goyal described the exhibition as one of the brilliant ideas through which the younger generation got acquainted with the art of philately. The other student Sushma Tripathi narrated her experience of the exhibition simply as “exhilarating”.

However, AMRITPEX-2023 being organized by India Post commenced with the launch of commemorative postal stamps on BRIDAL COSTUMES of India here at the Pragati maidan New Delhi. The launch depicted the socio-cultural trends of the era of the stamps and bridal costumes released on the occasion. There is also a launch of a special cover on NARI SHAKTI.

The release of commemorative stamps on bridal costumes & a special release on Nari Shakti cover happened in the presence of Padmashri Smt Shovana Narayan noted Kathak Dancer that chaired the session in association with Mr. Alok Sharma, Director General Department of Post, Ms. Smita Kumar, Additional Director General (Coordination), Department of Post and Smt Manju Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Circle.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Alok Sharma, Director General Department of Post reminded the audience of the history of DAK GHAR (post office) that would mean that it’s human resource would never consider it as an office and rather deem it as its own GHAR. Chaired the session Padma Shri Smt. Shovana Narayan emphasized that the release of commemorative stamps and bridal costumes represented in them the immense diversity that India has been enjoying and enduring for hundreds of years.

It was unanimously felt that the stamps released on various occasions irrespective of their timings represented the cultural and social heritage of India and as well depict in them its heritage.

The second session that followed in the AMRITPEX 2023 concentrated on Superwoman Syndrome – A new age dilemma in the presence of Indian Kathak Dancer Padmashri Smt. Shovana Narayan. Among other distinguished panelists included Ms. Reema Bhatia, Associate Professor Sociology Miranda House, Ms. Avani Lekhara, Indian Paralympian &Rifle Shooter, Ms. Vandita Kaul, Chief Postmaster General Himachal Pradesh, Ms. Archana Varma, Mission Director National Water Mission, Jal Shakti Ministry and Mr. Yogesh – CEO and founder Even Cargo. The panel felt that Superwoman syndrome is acquired when each person follows his and her passion and implements it with full purpose of sincerity and commitment.

However, in Indian context, the women in every era, be it in the past and even presently, are required and require visibility for the role that she played because most Indian women, despite their diligent and consistent work and performance her role, was barely acknowledged in a traditional context. This mindset has to go so that equity and justness prevail in the society to recognize the work, the women have been performing.

In order to make sure that the proceedings of AMRITPEX are understood and comprehended by deaf and muted students, a facility of interpretation was organized at the event to ensure the convenience of the students.