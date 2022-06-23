Delhivery Set To Expand its Infrastructural Footprint in Greater Mumbai and Bangalore

Bangalore, June 2022: Delhivery, India’s largest and fastest-growing fully-integrated logistics services provider, has announced plans to expand its infrastructure in two key cities of Bhiwandi (Greater Mumbai) and Bangalore.

Delhivery is collaborating with Welspun on a 7 Lakh sq ft mega-gateway in Greater Mumbai and with GMR for a 1 Million+ sq ft facility in Bangalore. The Bangalore facility also includes a warehouse for multi-channel order fulfillment for Delhivery’s customers.These fully-automated large integrated trucking terminals will be operational by 2023 and will increase Delhivery’s processing capacity to meet the customer demand from the South and West.