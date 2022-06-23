Delhivery Set To Expand its Infrastructural Footprint in Greater Mumbai and Bangalore

Bangalore, June 2022: Delhivery, India’s largest and fastest-growing fully-integrated logistics services provider, has announced plans to expand its infrastructure in two key cities of Bhiwandi (Greater Mumbai) and Bangalore.
Delhivery is collaborating with Welspun on a 7 Lakh sq ft mega-gateway in Greater Mumbai and with GMR for a 1 Million+ sq ft facility in Bangalore. The Bangalore facility also includes a warehouse for multi-channel order fulfillment for Delhivery’s customers.These fully-automated large integrated trucking terminals will be operational by 2023 and will increase Delhivery’s processing capacity to meet the customer demand from the South and West.
Commenting on the announcement, Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Delhivery, said, “Since our inception, we have created a robust pan-India network supported by high-quality infrastructure, automation, proprietary technology, and data capabilities. Aligned to our objective, we will continue to drive speed, reliability, and cost-efficiency for all our customers through these on-going investments.”
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bodapati Bhaskar, CEO of GMR Enterprises Limited, said, “GMR Logistics is happy to partner with Delhivery for their one million sq. ft. mega warehouse project in Bangalore. With the growth of the cargo sector in the country, there is a need to augment the logistics infrastructure. GMR and Delhivery are committed to building world-class infrastructure, and creating a warehousing footprint across the country.”
Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks said, “Welspun One has since inception endeavored towards solving the location needs for our clients. We worked closely with Delhivery to create a customized solution to suit their needs. The Delihvery premises are completely bespoke to help them achieve greater operational efficiencies. With the logistics and warehousing sector going through a transformational phase in India, this partnership will take us one step closer to positively value add to our client’s business requirements by ensuring they get the highest quality Grade A assets.”